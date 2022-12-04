On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
UNLV remains unbeaten with 95-78 romp over San Diego

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 12:25 am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Rodriguez finished with 19 points, EJ Harkless scored 17 and UNLV remained unbeaten with a 95-78 victory over San Diego on Saturday night.

Rodriguez sank 7 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rebels (8-0). Harkless added five assists. Justin Webster made all four of his 3-point shots and scored 16 off the bench, while fellow reserve Jackie Johnson III scored 12.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Rodriguez finished with 19 points, EJ Harkless scored 17 and UNLV remained unbeaten with a 95-78 victory over San Diego on Saturday night.

Rodriguez sank 7 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rebels (8-0). Harkless added five assists. Justin Webster made all four of his 3-point shots and scored 16 off the bench, while fellow reserve Jackie Johnson III scored 12.

Eric Williams Jr. paced the Toreros (5-4) with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jase Townsend added 14 points. Jaiden Delaire, Wayne McKinney III and reserve Marcellus Earlington all scored 10.

UNLV led 49-28 at halftime.

