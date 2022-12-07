Trending:
Valparaiso takes down Trinity Christian 96-60

The Associated Press
December 7, 2022
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Nick Edwards’ 21 points off of the bench helped Valparaiso to a 96-60 victory over Trinity Christian on Tuesday.

Edwards had five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Beacons (4-6). Ben Krikke scored 20 points, going 8 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kobe King shot 5 of 13 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 17 points.

John Cison finished with 16 points, seven assists and two steals for the Trolls (0-3). Jayden Bridgeman added 13 points and six rebounds for Trinity Christian. In addition, Brady Loerop had 11 points and six rebounds.

Valparaiso outscored Trinity Christian in the second half by 18 points, with Edwards scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

