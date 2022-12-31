Vegas overcomes Forsberg’s hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nic Hague scored on a shot on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left in overtime, helping the Vegas Golden Knights overcome a hat trick by Filip Forsberg in a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Vegas is 4-0 on the final day of the year, and heading into the new year with a Western Conference-leading 52 points. Three players had a multiple-point game for the Knights. Chandler Stephenson had... READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nic Hague scored on a shot on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left in overtime, helping the Vegas Golden Knights overcome a hat trick by Filip Forsberg in a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Vegas is 4-0 on the final day of the year, and heading into the new year with a Western Conference-leading 52 points.

Three players had a multiple-point game for the Knights. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and and two assists, Keegan Kolesar a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone added three assists.

The Knights led 4-2 in the third period before Forsberg scored twice, including on a 6-on-4 with 3.3 seconds left in regulation.

Forsberg’s three goals give him 501 career points. He is the third Nashville player to reach at least 500. He played in his 600th career game Friday at Anaheim and had a goal and two assists against the Ducks.

Forsberg also extended his goals streak to three games. He has five goals and two assists in that span.

Nashville went ahead 2-0 in the first period on goals by Forsberg and Jeremy Lauzon. Lauzon’s was his first of the season, coming in his 28th appearance. It was his third career goal against Vegas.

The Knights cut the lead in half with 4:04 remaining when Kolesar redirected Daniil Miromanov’s shot from the point.

Vegas went ahead in the second period on goals from Michael Amadio and Reilly Smith, and Stephenson scored 4:42 into the third on a shot from the slot before the Predators stormed back.

NOTES

A player from each team was ejected midway through the second period. Vegas’ Brayden McNabb was tossed for elbowing Mark Jankowski in the head. The Predators’ Yakov Trenin was sent to the locker room for fighting McNabb, and he also received a two-minute minor for instigation. … Amadio stretched his points streak to six games (four goals, four assists) and Stone to five games (four goals, five assists). … Predators goalie Juuse Saros is one game away from making his 250th career appearance. He didn’t play against the Knights.

UP NEXT

Nashville: Hosts Montreal on Tuesday.

Vegas: At Colorado on Monday.

