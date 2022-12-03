On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Venters’ 33 lead Eastern Washington over North Dakota State

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 7:42 pm
< a min read
      

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters’ 33 points led Eastern Washington over North Dakota State 78-70 on Saturday night.

Venters added three steals for the Eagles (3-5). Cedric Coward scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Ethan Price had nine points.

The Bison (1-8) were led by Jacari White and Damari Wheeler-Thomas with 14 points each. Tajavis Miller finished with 13 points.

___

        Insight by Leidos: As the Intelligence Community blends open source and public data with its own intel, balancing the use and development of AI tools to analyze data, and strategies for sharing data appropriately across classified teams, creates new challenges. Download this executive briefing to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News