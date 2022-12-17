Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Verplancken sparks Weber State’s 74-45 rout of Cal Poly

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 12:58 am
< a min read
      

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 15 points and Junior Ballard added 14 points off the bench as Weber State routed Cal Poly, 74-45 on Friday night.

Bryan Penn-Johnson dunked more than seven minutes into the game to pull the Mustangs even at 11-11, but Weber State responded with 18 unanswered points and never looked back. The Wildcats led, 40-25 at intermission.

Dillon Jones added a double-double for Weber State (4-7),...

READ MORE

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 15 points and Junior Ballard added 14 points off the bench as Weber State routed Cal Poly, 74-45 on Friday night.

Bryan Penn-Johnson dunked more than seven minutes into the game to pull the Mustangs even at 11-11, but Weber State responded with 18 unanswered points and never looked back. The Wildcats led, 40-25 at intermission.

Dillon Jones added a double-double for Weber State (4-7), scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Dyson Koehler added 10 points.

Alimamy Koroma led Cal Poly (5-5) with 11 points. Trevon Taylor added 10 points.

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical. In this Special Bulletin Review, we talk with officials at DLA, OPM, Accenture and Apptio about how to make this transformative leap.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|23 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories