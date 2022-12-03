On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wade’s 21 help Longwood beat Delaware State 75-49

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 5:57 pm
< a min read
      

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DeShaun Wade had 21 points in Longwood’s 75-49 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

Wade had six rebounds for the Lancers (5-4). Jesper Granlund scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and added six rebounds. Michael Christmas shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Hornets (1-7) were led in scoring by Martez...

READ MORE

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DeShaun Wade had 21 points in Longwood’s 75-49 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

Wade had six rebounds for the Lancers (5-4). Jesper Granlund scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and added six rebounds. Michael Christmas shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Hornets (1-7) were led in scoring by Martez Robinson, who finished with 12 points. Delaware State also got 11 points from Aaron Lemon-Warren. Brandon Stone also recorded seven points. The loss was the Hornets’ sixth in a row.

___

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News