On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Walker scores 13 as Eastern Kentucky downs Radford 67-65

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 5:37 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Leland Walker had 13 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 67-65 victory against Radford on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky had a 66-60 lead with 1:09 to go and held on for the win.

Walker was 4 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Colonels (6-6). Isaiah Cozart scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Michael...

READ MORE

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Leland Walker had 13 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 67-65 victory against Radford on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky had a 66-60 lead with 1:09 to go and held on for the win.

Walker was 4 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Colonels (6-6). Isaiah Cozart scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Michael Moreno recorded 10 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

Bryan Antoine finished with 15 points, two steals and three blocks for the Highlanders (6-6). Radford also got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Shaquan Jules. In addition, Kenyon Giles had 11 points and three steals.

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|23 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories