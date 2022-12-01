Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Warrick scores 30, Northern Kentucky beats Youngstown State

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 10:37 pm
< a min read
      

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick’s 30 points led Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State 77-73 in overtime on Thursday night.

Warrick added five steals for the Norse (4-4). Xavier Rhodes scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Trevon Faulkner recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Malek Green led the way for the Penguins (5-3)...

READ MORE

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick’s 30 points led Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State 77-73 in overtime on Thursday night.

Warrick added five steals for the Norse (4-4). Xavier Rhodes scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Trevon Faulkner recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Malek Green led the way for the Penguins (5-3) with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Dwayne Cohill added 21 points and two steals and Adrian Nelson had 16 points and eight rebounds.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|8 2nd Annual NDIA Southwest...
12|8 GSA Schedule - Top To Bottom
12|8 DoDIIS 2022 Webinar Series: High Trust...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories