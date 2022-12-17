On Air: This Just In!
Watkins’ 22 help VCU beat Northern Illinois 90-63

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 6:32 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 22 points as VCU beat Northern Illinois 90-63 on Saturday night.

Watkins also had seven rebounds for the Rams (8-4). Jalen DeLoach added 16 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and also had nine rebounds. David Shriver shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Keshawn Williams finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Huskies (3-8). Zarigue Nutter added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Northern Illinois. In addition, Darweshi Hunter had nine points.

VCU entered halftime up 49-26. Shriver paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. VCU outscored Northern Illinois by four points over the final half, while Watkins led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

