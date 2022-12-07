Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 7, 2022 9:23 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anacostia, D.C. 72, Surrattsville 37

Archbishop Spalding 59, Calvert Hall College 45

Atholton 54, Centennial 50

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical....

READ MORE

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anacostia, D.C. 72, Surrattsville 37

Archbishop Spalding 59, Calvert Hall College 45

Atholton 54, Centennial 50

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

Bullis 70, Takoma Academy 55

Edgewood 62, Dundalk 59

Good Counsel 74, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 69

Hancock 68, Paw Paw, W.Va. 58

John Carroll 92, Boys Latin 74

Mt. St. Joseph’s 72, Mt. Carmel 63

Pallotti 74, Gilman 65

Reservoir 62, Oakland Mills 38

        Read more: Sports News

St. John’s Catholic Prep 52, Annapolis Area Christian 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 Q4 Deltek GovWin IQ Customer Town Hall
12|14 Dashboard in a Day - Softcrylic
12|14 Dashboard In A Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories