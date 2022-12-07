Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacostia, D.C. 72, Surrattsville 37
Archbishop Spalding 59, Calvert Hall College 45
Atholton 54, Centennial 50
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacostia, D.C. 72, Surrattsville 37
Archbishop Spalding 59, Calvert Hall College 45
Atholton 54, Centennial 50
Bullis 70, Takoma Academy 55
Edgewood 62, Dundalk 59
Good Counsel 74, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 69
Hancock 68, Paw Paw, W.Va. 58
John Carroll 92, Boys Latin 74
Mt. St. Joseph’s 72, Mt. Carmel 63
Pallotti 74, Gilman 65
Reservoir 62, Oakland Mills 38
St. John’s Catholic Prep 52, Annapolis Area Christian 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.