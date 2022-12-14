Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 59, Great Mills 55
Carver Arts & Tech 42, Sparrows Point 34
Century 53, Franklin 14
Concordia Prep 42, John Carroll 29
Forest Park 66, Carver Vo-Tech 7
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 52, National Christian Academy 47
Leonardtown 45, Chopticon 14
Virginia Academy, Va. 73, St. Mary’s Ryken 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
