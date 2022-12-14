Wednesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 9:21 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 59, Great Mills 55

Carver Arts & Tech 42, Sparrows Point 34

Century 53, Franklin 14

Concordia Prep 42, John Carroll 29

Forest Park 66, Carver Vo-Tech 7

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 52, National Christian Academy 47

Leonardtown 45, Chopticon 14

Virginia Academy, Va. 73, St. Mary’s Ryken 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories