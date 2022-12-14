Trending:
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 51, River Hill 49

Benjamin Franklin High School 73, Baltimore Chesapeake 55

Dulaney 67, Harford Tech 34

Frederick 58, Clarksburg 39

Glenelg 47, Howard 44

Harwood Southern 69, Key 47

Huntingtown 51, Northern – Cal 49

Indian Creek 71, Arundel 70

Kenwood 60, Edgewood 43

Leonardtown 64, Chopticon 59

McDonough 66, Patuxent 42

New Town 57, Milford Mill 51

Oakland Mills 69, Marriotts Ridge 58

Owings Mills 55, Lansdowne 52

Perry Hall 59, Bel Air 42

Reservoir 55, Mt. Hebron 34

St. Charles 62, La Plata 54

Wilde Lake 61, Centennial 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

