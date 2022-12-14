Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 51, River Hill 49
Benjamin Franklin High School 73, Baltimore Chesapeake 55
Dulaney 67, Harford Tech 34
Frederick 58, Clarksburg 39
Glenelg 47, Howard 44
Harwood Southern 69, Key 47
Huntingtown 51, Northern – Cal 49
Indian Creek 71, Arundel 70
Kenwood 60, Edgewood 43
Leonardtown 64, Chopticon 59
McDonough 66, Patuxent 42
New Town 57, Milford Mill 51
Oakland Mills 69, Marriotts Ridge 58
Owings Mills 55, Lansdowne 52
Perry Hall 59, Bel Air 42
Reservoir 55, Mt. Hebron 34
St. Charles 62, La Plata 54
Wilde Lake 61, Centennial 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
