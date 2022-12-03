On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Western Illinois knocks off UT Rio Grande Valley 90-72

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 6:17 pm
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 25 points in Western Illinois’ 90-72 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Massner added six assists and three steals for the Leathernecks (4-4). Jesiah West added 18 points, five rebounds and three steals. Vuk Stevanic had 15 points.

The Vaqueros (5-4) were led by Justin Johnson, who posted 21 points. Will Johnston added 17 points and C.J. Jackson also had 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

