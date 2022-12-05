Western Michigan defeats Concordia (MI) 94-50

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Markeese Hastings had 22 points in Western Michigan’s 94-50 victory over Concordia (MI) on Monday night. Hastings added 17 rebounds for the Broncos (3-6). Tray Maddox Jr. scored 22 points and added five rebounds. Seth Hubbard shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Nate Brighton led the Cardinals (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and four steals. Jayden Priddy added... READ MORE

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Markeese Hastings had 22 points in Western Michigan’s 94-50 victory over Concordia (MI) on Monday night.

Hastings added 17 rebounds for the Broncos (3-6). Tray Maddox Jr. scored 22 points and added five rebounds. Seth Hubbard shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Nate Brighton led the Cardinals (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and four steals. Jayden Priddy added nine points for Concordia (MI). Zackary Johnson also put up six points.

