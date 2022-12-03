On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Weston’s 12 lead Middle Tennessee over Maryville (TN) 69-46

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 5:12 pm
< a min read
      

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston scored 12 points as Middle Tennessee beat Maryville (TN) 69-46 on Saturday.

Weston also added eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Blue Raiders (6-3). Eli Lawrence scored 10 points and Tyler Millin had eight.

The Fighting Scots were led by Chase Morgan with 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Splunk: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News