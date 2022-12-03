Weston’s 12 lead Middle Tennessee over Maryville (TN) 69-46

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston scored 12 points as Middle Tennessee beat Maryville (TN) 69-46 on Saturday.

Weston also added eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Blue Raiders (6-3). Eli Lawrence scored 10 points and Tyler Millin had eight.

The Fighting Scots were led by Chase Morgan with 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.