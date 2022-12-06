Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

White’s 18 help UNC Wilmington take down East Carolina 74-61

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:02 pm
< a min read
      

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 18 points and 14 rebounds in UNC Wilmington’s 74-61 win over East Carolina on Tuesday night.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 12 points for the Seahawks (7-3) while going 5 of 6 from the field, and he also had five rebounds. The Seahawks picked up their sixth straight victory.

Javon Small led the Pirates (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. East Carolina also got 12 points, seven rebounds and...

READ MORE

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 18 points and 14 rebounds in UNC Wilmington’s 74-61 win over East Carolina on Tuesday night.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 12 points for the Seahawks (7-3) while going 5 of 6 from the field, and he also had five rebounds. The Seahawks picked up their sixth straight victory.

Javon Small led the Pirates (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. East Carolina also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Ezra Ausar. Brandon Johnson had eight points and nine rebounds.

UNC Wilmington led East Carolina 36-24 at the half.

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical. In this Special Bulletin Review, we talk with officials at DLA, OPM, Accenture and Apptio about how to make this transformative leap.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories