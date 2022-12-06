Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Whitney scores 23 as Montana downs South Dakota State 81-56

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:57 pm
< a min read
      

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney’s 23 points helped Montana defeat South Dakota State 81-56 on Tuesday night.

Whitney was 10 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Grizzlies (4-5). Aanen Moody was 6-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line to add 20 points. Dischon Thomas recorded 17 points and shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 8 from...

READ MORE

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney’s 23 points helped Montana defeat South Dakota State 81-56 on Tuesday night.

Whitney was 10 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Grizzlies (4-5). Aanen Moody was 6-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line to add 20 points. Dischon Thomas recorded 17 points and shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Matthew Mors led the Jackrabbits (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Matt Dentlinger added 12 points for South Dakota State. Zeke Mayo also recorded 11 points.

___

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories