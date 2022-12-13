Trending:
Whyte’s 18 help Boston University knock off Dartmouth 67-59

The Associated Press
December 13, 2022 9:57 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Walter Whyte scored 18 points as Boston University beat Dartmouth 67-59 on Tuesday night.

Whyte shot 6 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Terriers (7-5). Jonas Harper scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Miles Brewster recorded eight points and went 3 of 5 from the field.

The Big Green (4-8) were led by Dame Adelekun, who recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Dusan Neskovic added 10 points and two steals for Dartmouth. In addition, Jaren Johnson finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories