On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wilkins has 17, Longwood beats Citadel 75-70

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 3:27 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins’ 17 points helped Longwood defeat Citadel 75-70 on Saturday.

Wilkins had nine rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (7-5). DeShaun Wade scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Jesper Granlund recorded 10 points and was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Austin Ash finished with 27 points and eight rebounds...

READ MORE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins’ 17 points helped Longwood defeat Citadel 75-70 on Saturday.

Wilkins had nine rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (7-5). DeShaun Wade scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Jesper Granlund recorded 10 points and was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Austin Ash finished with 27 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-6). Stephen Clark added 12 points, five assists and two blocks for Citadel. Jackson Price also put up 12 points.

___

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical. In this Special Bulletin Review, we talk with officials at DLA, OPM, Accenture and Apptio about how to make this transformative leap.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|23 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories