Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Williams scores 21 to help Louisiana Tech top Southern 74-59

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 21 points to help Louisiana Tech defeat Southern 74-59 on Friday night.

Williams also had seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Bulldogs (6-2). Keaston Willis scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Dravon Mangum was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Jaguars (3-5) were led by Brion Whitley, who recorded 16 points....

READ MORE

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 21 points to help Louisiana Tech defeat Southern 74-59 on Friday night.

Williams also had seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Bulldogs (6-2). Keaston Willis scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Dravon Mangum was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Jaguars (3-5) were led by Brion Whitley, who recorded 16 points. Tyrone Lyons added 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Southern. Festus Ndumanya also had 10 points.

___

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|9 ICS Consequence-Driven Incident...
12|9 A Complimentary Webinar featuring Ed...
12|9 Ask the Expert: The Gartner Top...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories