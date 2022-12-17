On Air: Meet the Press
Wofford defeats Montreat 107-65

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 7:46 pm
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke had career highs of 23 points and 10 assists and Wofford defeated Montreat 107-65 on Saturday.

The double-double was the first for Paveletzke. Kyler Filewich added a career-high 18 points with nine rebounds and five assists for the Terriers (7-5). Messiah Jones had 14 points and eight rebounds. Corey Tripp added 13 points and Jackson Sivills 10. Amarri Tice grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

Jarden Maze scored 28 points to lead the Cavaliers.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

