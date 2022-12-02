Trending:
Wojcik scores 18 points, leads Brown past Bryant 72-60

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 8:52 pm
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Paxson Wojcik scored 18 points as Brown beat Bryant 72-60 on Friday night.

Wojcik was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Bears (4-4). Kalu Anya added 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and had seven rebounds. Kino Lilly Jr. was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 1 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Bulldogs (6-2) were led by Charles Pride, who posted 15 points and nine rebounds. Earl Timberlake added 12 points and nine rebounds for Bryant. In addition, Antwan Walker had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

