Wojcik scores 19 as Brown downs Hartford 65-51

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 5:27 pm
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paxson Wojcik scored 19 points as Brown beat Hartford 65-51 on Sunday.

Wojcik added six assists for the Bears (5-4). Kalu Anya added 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Kino Lilly Jr. shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Briggs McClain led the Hawks (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jared Kimbrough added 11 points and three steals for Hartford. Kurtis Henderson also put up 10 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

