On Air: GolfDMV
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

World Cup champions to get $42 million in prize money

The Associated Press
December 18, 2022 7:41 am
< a min read
      

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation.

The losing team in Sunday’s final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.

When France won the World Cup in 2018, the country’s federation got $38 million from FIFA’s $400 million prize fund.

Not all the money goes to players, but they are expected to get a...

READ MORE

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation.

The losing team in Sunday’s final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.

When France won the World Cup in 2018, the country’s federation got $38 million from FIFA’s $400 million prize fund.

Not all the money goes to players, but they are expected to get a good chunk of it. France players such as Kylian Mbappé are in line to be paid a bonus of 554,000 euros ($586,000) by their federation for winning the final, French sports daily L’Equipe reported.

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

Every national soccer federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year’s World Cup, plus $1.5 million for each toward costs of preparing for the tournament.

Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money. Morocco, which ended up in fourth, will be paid $25 million.

FIFA’s total revenue for the past four years was $7.5 billion, with most from broadcast and sponsorship deals, plus ticket and hospitality sales.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News