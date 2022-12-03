On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yale defeats Stony Brook 77-72

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 8:57 pm
< a min read
      

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — EJ Jarvis’ 17 points helped Yale defeat Stony Brook 77-72 on Saturday night.

Jarvis was 7 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (8-1). Matt Knowling scored 11 points, going 4 of 10 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. John Poulakidas shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tyler...

READ MORE

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — EJ Jarvis’ 17 points helped Yale defeat Stony Brook 77-72 on Saturday night.

Jarvis was 7 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (8-1). Matt Knowling scored 11 points, going 4 of 10 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. John Poulakidas shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the way for the Seawolves (2-6) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Clarke added 20 points for Stony Brook. In addition, Frankie Policelli had nine points and six rebounds.

___

        Insight by Leidos: As the Intelligence Community blends open source and public data with its own intel, balancing the use and development of AI tools to analyze data, and strategies for sharing data appropriately across classified teams, creates new challenges. Download this executive briefing to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News