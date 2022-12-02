Youngblood propels Kennesaw State over Mercer 66-63

Trending:
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Chris Youngblood scored 16 points as Kennesaw State beat Mercer 66-63 on Friday night.

Youngblood was 7 of 12 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) for the Owls (5-3). Terrell Burden scored 14 points, going 5 of 14 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Quincy Adekokoya shot 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Shawn Walker led the Bears (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Luis Hurtado added 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Mercer. In addition, Jalyn McCreary had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

