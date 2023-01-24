On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

$24M worth of cocaine seized near Puerto Rico; 3 arrested

The Associated Press
January 23, 2023 2:22 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents have seized $24 million worth of cocaine off a speedboat trying to reach Puerto Rico’s southeast coast, authorities said Monday.

Authorities arrested two people from the Dominican Republic and one from Colombia as they seized more than 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of cocaine Friday near the coastal town of Humacao, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

It’s the second large drug seizure reported this month...

READ MORE

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents have seized $24 million worth of cocaine off a speedboat trying to reach Puerto Rico’s southeast coast, authorities said Monday.

Authorities arrested two people from the Dominican Republic and one from Colombia as they seized more than 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of cocaine Friday near the coastal town of Humacao, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

It’s the second large drug seizure reported this month in the waters off Puerto Rico. On Jan. 15, federal agents seized more than 1,700 pounds (800 kilograms) of cocaine worth $18.4 million following a chase near the northeast coast in which two suspects were killed and four others arrested.

        Insight by Coupa: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement to meet its mission.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|29 Acumatica Summit 2023
1|29 Chief Data & Analytics Officer...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories