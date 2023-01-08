Sunday, Jan. 8
EAST
Albany (NY) 89, Mass.-Lowell 63
American 76, Boston U. 74
Canisius 67, St. Peter’s 60, OT
Connecticut College 74, Bates 71, OT
Georgian Court 64, Nyack 44
Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 55
Iowa 76, Rutgers 65
Lafayette 74, Bucknell 67, OT
Lehigh 78, Navy 73
Manhattan 64, Niagara 59
Marist 63, Mount St. Mary’s 56
Maryland 80, Ohio St. 73
NJIT 91, Maine 83, OT
New Hampshire 67, Vermont 60
Purdue 76, Penn St. 63
Quinnipiac 81, Iona 58
Siena 68, Rider 63
St. Thomas Aquinas 108, Roberts Wesleyan 70
Staten Island 92, D’Youville 70
UMBC 81, Bryant 73
SOUTH
Berry 87, Birmingham Southern 81, OT
E. Kentucky 62, Liberty 59
Hendrix 76, Centre 68
N. Kentucky 78, Detroit 76, OT
Oglethorpe 76, Millsaps 64
UCF 85, SMU 53
University of The South Tigers 64, Rhodes 63
Wichita St. 70, South Florida 66
MIDWEST
Augustana (Ill.) 91, Carroll (Wis.) 59
Houston 72, Cincinnati 59
Northwestern 84, Indiana 83
Oakland 75, Wright St. 73
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 73, Washington 65
Colorado College 68, Texas Lutheran 65
Hawaii Hilo 84, Concordia (Cal.) 64
