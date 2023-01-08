Trending:
The Associated Press
January 8, 2023 9:30 pm
Sunday, Jan. 8

EAST

Albany (NY) 89, Mass.-Lowell 63

American 76, Boston U. 74

Canisius 67, St. Peter’s 60, OT

Connecticut College 74, Bates 71, OT

Georgian Court 64, Nyack 44

Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 55

Iowa 76, Rutgers 65

Lafayette 74, Bucknell 67, OT

Lehigh 78, Navy 73

Manhattan 64, Niagara 59

Marist 63, Mount St. Mary’s 56

Maryland 80, Ohio St. 73

NJIT 91, Maine 83, OT

New Hampshire 67, Vermont 60

Purdue 76, Penn St. 63

Quinnipiac 81, Iona 58

Siena 68, Rider 63

St. Thomas Aquinas 108, Roberts Wesleyan 70

Staten Island 92, D’Youville 70

UMBC 81, Bryant 73

SOUTH

Berry 87, Birmingham Southern 81, OT

E. Kentucky 62, Liberty 59

Hendrix 76, Centre 68

N. Kentucky 78, Detroit 76, OT

Oglethorpe 76, Millsaps 64

UCF 85, SMU 53

University of The South Tigers 64, Rhodes 63

Wichita St. 70, South Florida 66

MIDWEST

Augustana (Ill.) 91, Carroll (Wis.) 59

Houston 72, Cincinnati 59

Northwestern 84, Indiana 83

Oakland 75, Wright St. 73

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 73, Washington 65

Colorado College 68, Texas Lutheran 65

Hawaii Hilo 84, Concordia (Cal.) 64

