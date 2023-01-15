Sunday, Jan. 15
EAST
Canisius 66, Siena 62
Emory 90, Case Western 81, OT
Fairfield 56, St. Peter’s 52
Jefferson 97, Bloomfield 87
Lesley 77, Maine-Fort Kent 69
Lycoming 77, Stevens Tech 66
Marist 66, Niagara 64
Memphis 61, Temple 59
Quinnipiac 58, Mount St. Mary’s 51
Rider 70, Iona 67
Rochester 76, Carnegie Mellon 73
Rutgers 68, Ohio St. 64, OT
St. John’s 85, UConn 74
Wesleyan (Conn.) 69, Connecticut College 64
SOUTH
Berea 71, Piedmont 69
Berry 78, Centre 59
Birmingham Southern 92, Hendrix 80
Brevard 77, Methodist 72
Maryville (Tenn.) 96, Huntingdon 61
NC Wesleyan 98, Greensboro 88, OT
Rhodes 77, Millsaps 67
South Florida 81, East Carolina 70
University of The South Tigers 76, Oglethorpe 75
MIDWEST
Brandeis 66, Chicago 65
Iowa 81, Maryland 67
Michigan 85, Northwestern 78
Missouri St. 64, Indiana St. 62
Washington (Mo.) 68, City College (NY) 64
Xavier 80, Marquette 76
SOUTHWEST
St. Thomas (Texas) 87, Colorado College 52
FAR WEST
Hawaii 79, Long Beach St. 70
