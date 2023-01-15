Trending:
The Associated Press
January 15, 2023
Sunday, Jan. 15

EAST

Canisius 66, Siena 62

Emory 90, Case Western 81, OT

Fairfield 56, St. Peter’s 52

Jefferson 97, Bloomfield 87

Lesley 77, Maine-Fort Kent 69

Lycoming 77, Stevens Tech 66

Marist 66, Niagara 64

Memphis 61, Temple 59

Quinnipiac 58, Mount St. Mary’s 51

Rider 70, Iona 67

Rochester 76, Carnegie Mellon 73

Rutgers 68, Ohio St. 64, OT

St. John’s 85, UConn 74

Wesleyan (Conn.) 69, Connecticut College 64

SOUTH

Berea 71, Piedmont 69

Berry 78, Centre 59

Birmingham Southern 92, Hendrix 80

Brevard 77, Methodist 72

Maryville (Tenn.) 96, Huntingdon 61

NC Wesleyan 98, Greensboro 88, OT

Rhodes 77, Millsaps 67

South Florida 81, East Carolina 70

University of The South Tigers 76, Oglethorpe 75

MIDWEST

Brandeis 66, Chicago 65

Iowa 81, Maryland 67

Michigan 85, Northwestern 78

Missouri St. 64, Indiana St. 62

Washington (Mo.) 68, City College (NY) 64

Xavier 80, Marquette 76

SOUTHWEST

St. Thomas (Texas) 87, Colorado College 52

FAR WEST

Hawaii 79, Long Beach St. 70

___

