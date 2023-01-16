Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Monday, Jan. 16
Cornell 102, Columbia 85
Towson 68, Hofstra 47
Villanova 77, Georgetown 73
