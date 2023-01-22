Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Saturday, Jan. 21
EAST
Adelphi 57, St. Michael’s 56
Alfred 85, Elmira 61
Alfred St. 78, Mount Aloysius 55
Allegheny 102, Franciscan 63
Alvernia 77, Stevenson 71
Anna Maria 75, Rivier 74
Arcadia 61, Lycoming 59
Assumption 66, St. Rose 52
Babson 79, Coast Guard 60
Baruch 80, John Jay 68
Bates 67, Tufts 63
Bentley 86, Le Moyne 61
Bethany (WV) 61, Waynesburg 58
Bloomfield 98, Georgian Court 88
Boston U. 66, Loyola (Md.) 53
Bridgeport 98, Holy Family 81
Bridgewater (Mass.) 83, Fitchburg St. 65
Brockport 86, Potsdam 59
Brown 97, Columbia 85
Cabrini 73, Gwynedd-Mercy 69
Cairn 85, Bryn Athyn 76
Caldwell 97, Wilmington (DC) 79
Catholic 96, Drew 90, 2OT
Charleston (WV) 86, W. Virginia St. 83
Clark 80, Springfield 62
Colby 78, Bowdoin 62
Colgate 62, American 61
Coll. of Charleston 87, Northeastern 61
Daemen 80, Dist. of Columbia 70
Davis & Elkins 70, WV Wesleyan 53
DeSales 75, FDU-Florham 44
Delaware Valley 79, Kings (Pa.) 59
Drexel 77, Delaware 74, OT
E. Connecticut 81, Mass.-Boston 73
Eastern Nazarene 89, Lesley 68
Edinboro 73, Clarion 69
Elizabethtown 80, Goucher 67
Emerson 89, MIT 58
Fairmont St. 101, Frostburg St. 77
Felician 80, Chestnut Hill 72
Florida St. 71, Pittsburgh 64
Fordham 65, Duquesne 58
Franklin & Marshall 71, Haverford 61
Franklin Pierce 79, American International 75
Geneva 85, Grove City 66
George Mason 79, Rhode Island 72
George Washington 76, Dayton 69
Gettysburg 89, Washington College (Md.) 63
Glenville St. 81, Concord 79
Hamilton 78, Amherst 49
Hampden-Sydney 77, Salisbury 64
Hampton 83, Monmouth (NJ) 66
Harvard 95, Cornell 89
Hobart 64, St. Lawrence 47
Holy Cross 80, Bucknell 73
Hood 92, Albright 54
Howard 88, Morgan St. 56
Indiana (Pa.) 87, California (Pa.) 70
Ithaca 80, Union (NY) 71
Jefferson 87, Nyack 61
Johns Hopkins 77, Muhlenberg 65
Juniata 71, Scranton 65
Kean 67, Rutgers-Newark 65
Keene St. 93, S. Maine 68
Keuka 72, Houghton 69
La Roche 83, Hilbert 74
Lancaster Bible 72, Wells 62
Lasell 72, Colby Sawyer 65, OT
Lehigh 61, Lafayette 49
Lehman 86, Medgar Evers 70
Lincoln (Pa.) 88, Shaw 73
Maine-Farmington 76, Husson 58
Maine-Presque Isle 84, Maine Maritime 72
Manhattanville 88, Farmingdale St. 83, OT
Marquette 74, Seton Hall 53
Mary Washington 65, Pratt 45
Marymount 80, Marywood 73, OT
Merchant Marine 82, St. Joseph’s (NY) 53
Mercyhurst 72, Gannon 58
Middlebury 60, Williams 55
Millersville 73, Lock Haven 67
Misericordia 82, Stevens Tech 65
Mitchell 78, New England Coll. 52
Montclair St. 81, Rutgers-Camden 61
Mount St. Vincent 58, Sarah Lawrence 56
Navy 77, Army 71
Nazareth 89, Hartwick 56
Neumann 80, Centenary (NJ) 73
New Haven 56, Pace 50
Nichols 89, Gordon 69
Norfolk St. 96, Coppin St. 65
Northern Vermont-Lyndon 102, Thomas (Maine) 87
Oneonta 72, Cortland 64
Oswego St. 106, New Paltz 75
Penn College 71, St. Mary’s (Md.) 64
Penn St. 76, Nebraska 65
Penn St.-Berks 84, Gallaudet 76
Penn State-Altoona 65, Penn State-Erie 59
Pitt.-Bradford 89, Pitt.-Greensburg 86
Pitt.-Johnstown 72, Slippery Rock 68
Plattsburgh 84, Geneseo 73
Post (Conn.) 73, Goldey-Beacom 61
Princeton 93, Dartmouth 90, OT
Providence 75, DePaul 64
Queens (NY) 82, Mercy 56
RPI 70, Skidmore 57
Regis College 77, Elms 70
Rhode Island Coll. 63, Castleton 55, OT
Roberts Wesleyan 87, Staten Island 81
Rochester 82, Clarkson 68
Roger Williams 84, Curry 65
Rosemont 90, Keystone 76
Rowan 94, William Paterson 78
SUNY Maritime 80, Old Westbury 64
SUNY-Canton 85, Northern Vermont-Johnson 82
SUNY-Delhi 95, Cazenovia 90
SUNY-IT 72, SUNY-Cobleskill 61
SUNY-Morrisville 78, Penn St.-Harrisburg 67
Saint Elizabeth 76, Valley Forge 52
Saint Joseph (Conn.) 97, Norwich 50
Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 86, Johnson & Wales (RI) 70
Saint Joseph’s 74, UMass 68
Salem International 68, D’Youville 64
Salem St. 84, Framingham St. 69
Seton Hill 90, Bloomsburg 61
Shepherd 69, Mansfield 64
Shippensburg 89, Kutztown 62
St. Anselm 73, S. Connecticut 68
St. John Fisher 80, Sage 71
St. Joseph’s (LI) 68, Purchast 60
St. Thomas Aquinas 84, Molloy 76
St. Vincent 73, Westminster (Pa.) 58
Stockton 88, Ramapo 63
Suffolk 83, Endicott 77
Susquehanna 73, Moravian 62
Swarthmore 70, Dickinson 50
Tcnj Lions 71, NJ City 62
Texas 69, West Virginia 61
UMBC 80, New Hampshire 69
UNC-Wilmington 62, Stony Brook 51
Ursinus 81, McDaniel 62
Utica 77, Medaille 59
Vassar 72, Bard 64
Virginia Union 86, Bowie St. 60
W. New England 89, New England 64
Washington & Jefferson 81, Thiel 68
Wentworth 83, Salve Regina 63
Wesleyan (Conn.) 75, Trinity (Conn.) 70
West Chester 86, East Stroudsburg 81
Western Connecticut Wolves 106, Plymouth St. 83
Wheeling Jesuit 114, West Liberty 107
Widener 73, Messiah 68
Wilson College 81, Clarks Summit 61
Worcester St. 76, Mass. College 56
Worcester Tech 78, Wheaton 68
Yale 70, Penn 63
York (Pa.) 89, Eastern 78
Alabama St. 56, Prairie View 55, OT
Albany St. (Ga.) 69, Fort Valley St. 67
Alcorn St. 57, Florida A&M 47
Appalachian St. 72, Old Dominion 58
Auburn 81, South Carolina 66
Auburn-Montgomery 94, Shorter 86
Averett 63, E. Mennonite 59
Belmont Abbey 91, North Greenville 72
Benedict 67, Allen 60
Bluefield College Ramblin Rams 83, Bluefield 76
Bob Jones 93, Mississippi Univ. for Women 88, OT
Bridgewater (Va.) 76, Ferrum 69
Campbell 78, Charleston Southern 76, OT
Carson-Newman 60, Lenoir-Rhyne 53
Catawba 97, Anderson (SC) 85
Charlotte 75, W. Kentucky 71
Claflin 56, St. Augustines 51
Clark Atlanta 73, Morehouse 66, OT
Clemson 51, Virginia Tech 50
Coastal Carolina 85, South Alabama 81, OT
Coker 69, Tusculum 59
Converse 71, Barton 66
Covenant 65, Belhaven 58
Duke 68, Miami 66
E. Kentucky 74, Austin Peay 59
ETSU 78, Chattanooga 62
Eckerd 71, Palm Beach Atlantic 70
Emmanuel 69, Erskine 52
Flagler 89, Augusta 75
Florida 61, Mississippi St. 59
Florida Southern 80, Florida Tech 74
Gardner-Webb 63, Winthrop 61
Georgia College 78, Clayton St. 62
Georgia Southern 58, Georgia St. 52
Grambling St. 65, MVSU 61
Greensboro 88, Pfeiffer 60
Guilford 65, Va. Wesleyan 47
Hillsdale 77, Trevecca Nazarene 36
Jackson St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 66
Jacksonville 77, Queens (NC) 70
Johnson C. Smith 70, Livingstone 64
Kennesaw St. 65, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 67
Kentucky Wesleyan 75, Northwood (Mich.) 53
Lander 73, Georgia Southwestern 64
LeMoyne-Owen 61, Lane 58
Lee 86, Montevallo 82, OT
Lees-Mcrae 87, Chowan 86
Liberty 73, North Florida 62
Lincoln Memorial 73, Newberry 62
Lipscomb 69, Bellarmine 49
Longwood 58, Presbyterian 56
Maryville (Tenn.) 89, Berea 65
Md.-Eastern Shore 76, SC State 70
Middle Tennessee 68, Louisiana Tech 51
Missouri Baptist 89, Lyon College 67
Mount Olive 92, Southern Wesleyan 90, OT
Murray St. 82, Indiana St. 73
N. Kentucky 74, Fort Wayne 54
NC A&T 90, William & Mary 86
NC Central 74, Delaware St. 55
NC Wesleyan 83, Mary Baldwin 72
Nicholls 71, McNeese St. 68
North Alabama 82, Cent. Arkansas 66
North Carolina 80, NC State 69
North Georgia 60, Columbus St. 55
North Texas 63, UAB 52
Northwestern St. 88, New Orleans 65
Nova Southeastern 132, Lynn 82
Piedmont 98, Huntingdon 73
Piedmont International 100, King (Tenn.) 95
Radford 95, High Point 80
Randolph Macon 58, Roanoke 46
S. Virginia 78, Methodist 58
SC-Aiken 73, Young Harris 69
SE Louisiana 79, Texas A&M Commerce 73
Samford 74, W. Carolina 65
Shenandoah 84, Randolph 75
South Florida 85, UCF 72
Southern Miss. 83, James Madison 70
St. Leo 97, Barry 56
St. Thomas (Texas) 67, Trinity (FL) 59
Stetson 87, Jacksonville St. 81
Syracuse 80, Georgia Tech 63
Tennessee 77, LSU 56
Texas Southern 70, Alabama A&M 59
The Citadel 60, VMI 52
Towson 66, Elon 62
Transylvania 67, Rose-Hulman 65
Troy 77, Louisiana-Monroe 53
UNC-Asheville 64, SC-Upstate 58
UNC-Greensboro 59, Mercer 48
UNC-Pembroke 83, Francis Marion 71
UT Martin 91, E. Illinois 78
Valdosta St. 93, Delta St. 44
Vanderbilt 85, Georgia 82
Virginia 76, Wake Forest 67
Virginia St. 64, Elizabeth City St. 57
Virginia-Wise 92, Limestone 63
Washington & Lee 104, Lynchburg 62
West Alabama 72, Ala.-Huntsville 57
West Florida 69, Mississippi College 62
West Georgia 86, Christian Brothers 75
William Peace 82, Brevard 78
Wingate 80, Emory & Henry 78
Winston-Salem 56, Fayetteville St. 55
Adrian 73, Albion 68
Akron 63, W. Michigan 55
Alabama 85, Missouri 64
Anderson (Ind.) 76, Mount St. Joseph 74
Augsburg 75, St. John’s (Minn.) 66
Aurora 70, Concordia (Wis.) 69
Baldwin Wallace 87, Wilmington (Ohio) 57
Belmont 78, Bradley 76
Bemidji St. 89, Augustana (SD) 85
Bethany Lutheran 110, Crown (Minn.) 105, 2OT
Bethel (Minn. ) 82, Macalester 72
Blackburn 100, Greenville 92
Boston College 84, Notre Dame 72
Bowling Green 83, Miami (Ohio) 73
Calvin 54, Trine 47
Cent. Missouri 79, Missouri Western 74
Cent. Oklahoma 88, Newman 81
Cleveland St. 85, Wright St. 77
Coe 87, Simpson 76
Detroit 89, IUPUI 77
Drake 97, Evansville 61
Dubuque 67, Central College 61
Edgewood 86, Lakeland 74
Elmhurst 70, Carthage 64
Ferris St. 74, Wayne St. (Mich.) 55
Findlay 96, Malone 82
Fontbonne 79, Eureka 69
Franklin 67, Defiance 40
Grand Valley St. 74, Michigan Tech 61
Gustavus Adolphus 78, Carleton 75
Hanover 73, Bluffton 35
Hope 83, Alma 76
Illinois College 58, Beloit 47
Indianapolis 75, McKendree 50
John Carroll 96, Muskingum 67
Kansas St. 68, Texas Tech 58
Knox 71, Lake Forest 70
Lake Erie 80, Cedarville 71
Lawrence 67, Monmouth (Ill.) 66
Lewis 81, Maryville (Mo.) 59
Loras 81, Buena Vista 66
Loyola Chicago 67, St. Bonaventure 55
Luther 79, Nebraska Wesleyan 65
Manchester 84, Earlham 73
Maranatha Baptist 82, Moody Bible Archers 65
Marian 90, Illinois Tech 89, OT
Marietta 78, Ohio Northern 58
Mary 67, Winona St. 59
Millikin 79, Augustana (Ill.) 73
Milwaukee 88, Youngstown St. 75
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 86, Minnesota St. 76
Minn.-Morris 87, Martin Luther 63
Missouri S&T 72, Quincy 65
Missouri-St. Louis 89, Ill.-Springfield 62
Morehead St. 72, Lindenwood (Mo.) 63
Mount Union 94, Heidelberg 71
N. Illinois 88, E. Michigan 67
N. Iowa 78, Ill.-Chicago 72
N. Michigan 89, Davenport 74
NW Missouri St. 59, Lincoln (Mo.) 38
North Central 67, Wis.-Superior 63
North Park 79, North Central College 65
Northern St. 75, Concordia (St.P.) 67
Northwestern (Minn.) 93, Northland 65
Notre Dame (Ohio) 79, Alderson-Broaddus 61
Ohio 96, Cent. Michigan 68
Ohio St. 93, Iowa 77
Ohio Wesleyan 87, Kenyon 77
Olivet 73, Kalamazoo 56
Oral Roberts 84, North Dakota 72
Otterbein 70, Capital 59
Purdue-Northwest 90, Wis.-Parkside 82
Ripon 98, Grinnell 82
Robert Morris 72, Green Bay 38
Rockford 74, Milwaukee Engineering 60
S. Dakota St. 76, Denver 61
S. Illinois 61, Missouri St. 57
S. Indiana 82, SIU-Edwardsville 72
SE Missouri 84, Tennessee Tech 77, OT
SW Minnesota 69, Minn. Duluth 63
Saginaw Valley St. 79, Lake Superior St. 73
Saint Louis 84, La Salle 71
Sioux Falls 83, St. Cloud St. 73
South Dakota 84, Omaha 68
Spalding 79, Westminster (Mo.) 54
St. Mary’s (Minn.) 85, Concordia (Moor.) 81
St. Norbert 75, Dominican 64
St. Olaf 72, Hamline 70
TCU 83, Kansas 60
Tiffin 64, Ashland 59
Truman St. 79, Drury 63
UMKC 75, N. Dakota St. 73
Upper Iowa 84, Minot St. 73
Valparaiso 71, Illinois St. 51
W. Illinois 60, St. Thomas (MN) 56
Wabash 86, Oberlin 82, OT
Walsh 62, Ohio Dominican 58
Washburn 65, Neb.-Kearney 62
Wayne St. (Neb.) 91, Minn.-Crookston 62
Webster 65, Principia 63
Wheaton College (IL) 72, Illinois Wesleyan 71
William Jewell 85, Southwest Baptist 69
Wis.-La Crosse 68, Wis.-Eau Claire 66
Wis.-Oshkosh 83, Wis.-Stout 72
Wis.-Platteville 66, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 63
Wis.-River Falls 76, Wis.-Whitewater 59
Wittenberg 85, Hiram 78, OT
Wooster 80, DePauw 73
Xavier 95, Georgetown 82
Abilene Christian 84, Texas-Arlington 68
Angelo St. 98, St Edwards 78
Ark.-Pine Bluff 62, Southern U. 55
Arkansas 69, Mississippi 57
Arkansas Tech 64, Ouachita Baptist 58
Austin 70, Texas Lutheran 68
Baylor 62, Oklahoma 60
Cameron 84, Ark.-Fort Smith 72
E. Texas Baptist 98, McMurry 90
Embry-Riddle (AZ) 87, Tampa 72
FAU 67, UTEP 59
FIU 77, UTSA 72
Hardin-Simmons 90, LeTourneau 86
Henderson St. 66, Ark.-Monticello 65
Houston Christian 90, Texas A&M-CC 78
Incarnate Word 70, Lamar 64
Louisiana-Lafayette 60, Texas St. 51
Lubbock Christian 73, Dallas Baptist 69
Marshall 87, Arkansas St. 78, OT
Mary Hardin-Baylor 95, Concordia-Austin 92
NW Oklahoma 96, Oklahoma Baptist 88
Northeastern St. 80, Pittsburg St. 67
Oklahoma Christian 79, Midwestern St. 72
Oklahoma St. 61, Iowa St. 59
Rogers St. 71, Missouri Southern 68
S. Arkansas 82, Harding 75
S. Nazarene 67, East Central 51
SE Oklahoma 97, SW Oklahoma 89, OT
Sam Houston St. 83, Texas Rio Grande Valley 64
Schreiner 68, Centenary 54
Southwestern (Texas) 77, Dallas 76
St. Mary’s (Texas) 69, Texas-Permian Basin 59
Sul Ross St. 83, Ozarks 78
Texas-Dallas 96, Howard Payne 66
Tulsa 81, Tulane 79, OT
UALR 89, Tennessee St. 77
West Texas A&M 91, Texas-Tyler 79
Arizona 58, UCLA 52
Azusa Pacific 84, Chaminade 70
Black Hills St. 75, CSU-Pueblo 57
CS Monterey Bay 80, CS Stanislaus 74
CS Northridge 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 66, OT
CS San Bernardino 101, Humboldt St. 76
CS San Marcos 85, CS Dominguez Hills 78, OT
Cal Baptist 77, Tarleton St. 48
Cal Poly-Pomona 57, Sonoma St. 55
Cal St.-East Bay 82, Cal State-LA 76
Cent. Washington 72, Simon Fraser 65
Chadron St. 94, Regis 71
Chapman 77, Caltech 74
Colorado Christian 74, Colo.-Colo. Springs 64
Colorado Mines 79, W. Colorado 65
Dominican (Cal.) 73, Concordia (Cal.) 67
E. New Mexico 73, Texas A&M Kingsville 65
E. Washington 79, N. Arizona 76
Fort Lewis 79, Westminster (Utah) 63
Fresno St. 76, UNLV 63
Gonzaga 99, Pacific 90
Hawaii 67, UC Riverside 63
Lewis & Clark 76, George Fox 72
Linfield 86, Whitworth 79
Long Beach St. 112, UC San Diego 110, OT
Montana St. 67, Montana 64
N. Colorado 73, Idaho 67
Pacific Lutheran 90, Pacific (Ore.) 76
Point Loma 75, Academy of Art 72
Pomona Pitzer 80, Claremont Mudd 76, OT
Portland 91, Pepperdine 76
Portland St. 72, Idaho St. 65
Redlands 72, Occidental 66
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 77, Santa Clara 58
San Diego St. 70, Air Force 60
San Francisco 82, BYU 74
San Francisco St. 78, CSU-Chico 63
Seattle 81, S. Utah 60
Seattle Pacific 72, Montana St.-Billings 59
Southern Cal 77, Arizona St. 69
St. Martin’s 100, Alaska-Anchorage 73
Stanford 71, Oregon 64
Texas A&M International 72, W. New Mexico 64
UC Davis 65, Cal Poly 63
UC Santa Barbara 76, CS Bakersfield 58
Utah 86, Washington 61
Utah St. 75, San Jose St. 74
Utah Tech 89, New Mexico St. 76
Utah Valley St. 76, Grand Canyon 74
W. Oregon 61, Alaska 59
W. Washington 78, NW Nazarene 60
Weber St. 50, Sacramento St. 48
Whitman 92, Willamette 74
Whittier 92, La Verne 75
Wyoming 58, Colorado St. 57
___
