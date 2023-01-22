Trending:
Saturday, Jan. 21

EAST

Adelphi 57, St. Michael’s 56

Alfred 85, Elmira 61

Alfred St. 78, Mount Aloysius 55

Allegheny 102, Franciscan 63

Alvernia 77, Stevenson 71

Anna Maria 75, Rivier 74

Arcadia 61, Lycoming 59

Assumption 66, St. Rose 52

Babson 79, Coast Guard 60

Baruch 80, John Jay 68

Bates 67, Tufts 63

Bentley 86, Le Moyne 61

Bethany (WV) 61, Waynesburg 58

Bloomfield 98, Georgian Court 88

Boston U. 66, Loyola (Md.) 53

Bridgeport 98, Holy Family 81

Bridgewater (Mass.) 83, Fitchburg St. 65

Brockport 86, Potsdam 59

Brown 97, Columbia 85

Cabrini 73, Gwynedd-Mercy 69

Cairn 85, Bryn Athyn 76

Caldwell 97, Wilmington (DC) 79

Catholic 96, Drew 90, 2OT

Charleston (WV) 86, W. Virginia St. 83

Clark 80, Springfield 62

Colby 78, Bowdoin 62

Colgate 62, American 61

Coll. of Charleston 87, Northeastern 61

Daemen 80, Dist. of Columbia 70

Davis & Elkins 70, WV Wesleyan 53

DeSales 75, FDU-Florham 44

Delaware Valley 79, Kings (Pa.) 59

Drexel 77, Delaware 74, OT

E. Connecticut 81, Mass.-Boston 73

Eastern Nazarene 89, Lesley 68

Edinboro 73, Clarion 69

Elizabethtown 80, Goucher 67

Emerson 89, MIT 58

Fairmont St. 101, Frostburg St. 77

Felician 80, Chestnut Hill 72

Florida St. 71, Pittsburgh 64

Fordham 65, Duquesne 58

Franklin & Marshall 71, Haverford 61

Franklin Pierce 79, American International 75

Geneva 85, Grove City 66

George Mason 79, Rhode Island 72

George Washington 76, Dayton 69

Gettysburg 89, Washington College (Md.) 63

Glenville St. 81, Concord 79

Hamilton 78, Amherst 49

Hampden-Sydney 77, Salisbury 64

Hampton 83, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Harvard 95, Cornell 89

Hobart 64, St. Lawrence 47

Holy Cross 80, Bucknell 73

Hood 92, Albright 54

Howard 88, Morgan St. 56

Indiana (Pa.) 87, California (Pa.) 70

Ithaca 80, Union (NY) 71

Jefferson 87, Nyack 61

Johns Hopkins 77, Muhlenberg 65

Juniata 71, Scranton 65

Kean 67, Rutgers-Newark 65

Keene St. 93, S. Maine 68

Keuka 72, Houghton 69

La Roche 83, Hilbert 74

Lancaster Bible 72, Wells 62

Lasell 72, Colby Sawyer 65, OT

Lehigh 61, Lafayette 49

Lehman 86, Medgar Evers 70

Lincoln (Pa.) 88, Shaw 73

Maine-Farmington 76, Husson 58

Maine-Presque Isle 84, Maine Maritime 72

Manhattanville 88, Farmingdale St. 83, OT

Marquette 74, Seton Hall 53

Mary Washington 65, Pratt 45

Marymount 80, Marywood 73, OT

Merchant Marine 82, St. Joseph’s (NY) 53

Mercyhurst 72, Gannon 58

Middlebury 60, Williams 55

Millersville 73, Lock Haven 67

Misericordia 82, Stevens Tech 65

Mitchell 78, New England Coll. 52

Montclair St. 81, Rutgers-Camden 61

Mount St. Vincent 58, Sarah Lawrence 56

Navy 77, Army 71

Nazareth 89, Hartwick 56

Neumann 80, Centenary (NJ) 73

New Haven 56, Pace 50

Nichols 89, Gordon 69

Norfolk St. 96, Coppin St. 65

Northern Vermont-Lyndon 102, Thomas (Maine) 87

Oneonta 72, Cortland 64

Oswego St. 106, New Paltz 75

Penn College 71, St. Mary’s (Md.) 64

Penn St. 76, Nebraska 65

Penn St.-Berks 84, Gallaudet 76

Penn State-Altoona 65, Penn State-Erie 59

Pitt.-Bradford 89, Pitt.-Greensburg 86

Pitt.-Johnstown 72, Slippery Rock 68

Plattsburgh 84, Geneseo 73

Post (Conn.) 73, Goldey-Beacom 61

Princeton 93, Dartmouth 90, OT

Providence 75, DePaul 64

Queens (NY) 82, Mercy 56

RPI 70, Skidmore 57

Regis College 77, Elms 70

Rhode Island Coll. 63, Castleton 55, OT

Roberts Wesleyan 87, Staten Island 81

Rochester 82, Clarkson 68

Roger Williams 84, Curry 65

Rosemont 90, Keystone 76

Rowan 94, William Paterson 78

SUNY Maritime 80, Old Westbury 64

SUNY-Canton 85, Northern Vermont-Johnson 82

SUNY-Delhi 95, Cazenovia 90

SUNY-IT 72, SUNY-Cobleskill 61

SUNY-Morrisville 78, Penn St.-Harrisburg 67

Saint Elizabeth 76, Valley Forge 52

Saint Joseph (Conn.) 97, Norwich 50

Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 86, Johnson & Wales (RI) 70

Saint Joseph’s 74, UMass 68

Salem International 68, D’Youville 64

Salem St. 84, Framingham St. 69

Seton Hill 90, Bloomsburg 61

Shepherd 69, Mansfield 64

Shippensburg 89, Kutztown 62

St. Anselm 73, S. Connecticut 68

St. John Fisher 80, Sage 71

St. Joseph’s (LI) 68, Purchast 60

St. Thomas Aquinas 84, Molloy 76

St. Vincent 73, Westminster (Pa.) 58

Stockton 88, Ramapo 63

Suffolk 83, Endicott 77

Susquehanna 73, Moravian 62

Swarthmore 70, Dickinson 50

Tcnj Lions 71, NJ City 62

Texas 69, West Virginia 61

UMBC 80, New Hampshire 69

UNC-Wilmington 62, Stony Brook 51

Ursinus 81, McDaniel 62

Utica 77, Medaille 59

Vassar 72, Bard 64

Virginia Union 86, Bowie St. 60

W. New England 89, New England 64

Washington & Jefferson 81, Thiel 68

Wentworth 83, Salve Regina 63

Wesleyan (Conn.) 75, Trinity (Conn.) 70

West Chester 86, East Stroudsburg 81

Western Connecticut Wolves 106, Plymouth St. 83

Wheeling Jesuit 114, West Liberty 107

Widener 73, Messiah 68

Wilson College 81, Clarks Summit 61

Worcester St. 76, Mass. College 56

Worcester Tech 78, Wheaton 68

Yale 70, Penn 63

York (Pa.) 89, Eastern 78

SOUTH

Alabama St. 56, Prairie View 55, OT

Albany St. (Ga.) 69, Fort Valley St. 67

Alcorn St. 57, Florida A&M 47

Appalachian St. 72, Old Dominion 58

Auburn 81, South Carolina 66

Auburn-Montgomery 94, Shorter 86

Averett 63, E. Mennonite 59

Belmont Abbey 91, North Greenville 72

Benedict 67, Allen 60

Bluefield College Ramblin Rams 83, Bluefield 76

Bob Jones 93, Mississippi Univ. for Women 88, OT

Bridgewater (Va.) 76, Ferrum 69

Campbell 78, Charleston Southern 76, OT

Carson-Newman 60, Lenoir-Rhyne 53

Catawba 97, Anderson (SC) 85

Charlotte 75, W. Kentucky 71

Claflin 56, St. Augustines 51

Clark Atlanta 73, Morehouse 66, OT

Clemson 51, Virginia Tech 50

Coastal Carolina 85, South Alabama 81, OT

Coker 69, Tusculum 59

Converse 71, Barton 66

Covenant 65, Belhaven 58

Duke 68, Miami 66

E. Kentucky 74, Austin Peay 59

ETSU 78, Chattanooga 62

Eckerd 71, Palm Beach Atlantic 70

Emmanuel 69, Erskine 52

Flagler 89, Augusta 75

Florida 61, Mississippi St. 59

Florida Southern 80, Florida Tech 74

Gardner-Webb 63, Winthrop 61

Georgia College 78, Clayton St. 62

Georgia Southern 58, Georgia St. 52

Grambling St. 65, MVSU 61

Greensboro 88, Pfeiffer 60

Guilford 65, Va. Wesleyan 47

Hillsdale 77, Trevecca Nazarene 36

Jackson St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 66

Jacksonville 77, Queens (NC) 70

Johnson C. Smith 70, Livingstone 64

Kennesaw St. 65, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 67

Kentucky Wesleyan 75, Northwood (Mich.) 53

Lander 73, Georgia Southwestern 64

LeMoyne-Owen 61, Lane 58

Lee 86, Montevallo 82, OT

Lees-Mcrae 87, Chowan 86

Liberty 73, North Florida 62

Lincoln Memorial 73, Newberry 62

Lipscomb 69, Bellarmine 49

Longwood 58, Presbyterian 56

Maryville (Tenn.) 89, Berea 65

Md.-Eastern Shore 76, SC State 70

Middle Tennessee 68, Louisiana Tech 51

Missouri Baptist 89, Lyon College 67

Mount Olive 92, Southern Wesleyan 90, OT

Murray St. 82, Indiana St. 73

N. Kentucky 74, Fort Wayne 54

NC A&T 90, William & Mary 86

NC Central 74, Delaware St. 55

NC Wesleyan 83, Mary Baldwin 72

Nicholls 71, McNeese St. 68

North Alabama 82, Cent. Arkansas 66

North Carolina 80, NC State 69

North Georgia 60, Columbus St. 55

North Texas 63, UAB 52

Northwestern St. 88, New Orleans 65

Nova Southeastern 132, Lynn 82

Piedmont 98, Huntingdon 73

Piedmont International 100, King (Tenn.) 95

Radford 95, High Point 80

Randolph Macon 58, Roanoke 46

S. Virginia 78, Methodist 58

SC-Aiken 73, Young Harris 69

SE Louisiana 79, Texas A&M Commerce 73

Samford 74, W. Carolina 65

Shenandoah 84, Randolph 75

South Florida 85, UCF 72

Southern Miss. 83, James Madison 70

St. Leo 97, Barry 56

St. Thomas (Texas) 67, Trinity (FL) 59

Stetson 87, Jacksonville St. 81

Syracuse 80, Georgia Tech 63

Tennessee 77, LSU 56

Texas Southern 70, Alabama A&M 59

The Citadel 60, VMI 52

Towson 66, Elon 62

Transylvania 67, Rose-Hulman 65

Troy 77, Louisiana-Monroe 53

UNC-Asheville 64, SC-Upstate 58

UNC-Greensboro 59, Mercer 48

UNC-Pembroke 83, Francis Marion 71

UT Martin 91, E. Illinois 78

Valdosta St. 93, Delta St. 44

Vanderbilt 85, Georgia 82

Virginia 76, Wake Forest 67

Virginia St. 64, Elizabeth City St. 57

Virginia-Wise 92, Limestone 63

Washington & Lee 104, Lynchburg 62

West Alabama 72, Ala.-Huntsville 57

West Florida 69, Mississippi College 62

West Georgia 86, Christian Brothers 75

William Peace 82, Brevard 78

Wingate 80, Emory & Henry 78

Winston-Salem 56, Fayetteville St. 55

MIDWEST

Adrian 73, Albion 68

Akron 63, W. Michigan 55

Alabama 85, Missouri 64

Anderson (Ind.) 76, Mount St. Joseph 74

Augsburg 75, St. John’s (Minn.) 66

Aurora 70, Concordia (Wis.) 69

Baldwin Wallace 87, Wilmington (Ohio) 57

Belmont 78, Bradley 76

Bemidji St. 89, Augustana (SD) 85

Bethany Lutheran 110, Crown (Minn.) 105, 2OT

Bethel (Minn. ) 82, Macalester 72

Blackburn 100, Greenville 92

Boston College 84, Notre Dame 72

Bowling Green 83, Miami (Ohio) 73

Calvin 54, Trine 47

Cent. Missouri 79, Missouri Western 74

Cent. Oklahoma 88, Newman 81

Cleveland St. 85, Wright St. 77

Coe 87, Simpson 76

Detroit 89, IUPUI 77

Drake 97, Evansville 61

Dubuque 67, Central College 61

Edgewood 86, Lakeland 74

Elmhurst 70, Carthage 64

Ferris St. 74, Wayne St. (Mich.) 55

Findlay 96, Malone 82

Fontbonne 79, Eureka 69

Franklin 67, Defiance 40

Grand Valley St. 74, Michigan Tech 61

Gustavus Adolphus 78, Carleton 75

Hanover 73, Bluffton 35

Hope 83, Alma 76

Illinois College 58, Beloit 47

Indianapolis 75, McKendree 50

John Carroll 96, Muskingum 67

Kansas St. 68, Texas Tech 58

Knox 71, Lake Forest 70

Lake Erie 80, Cedarville 71

Lawrence 67, Monmouth (Ill.) 66

Lewis 81, Maryville (Mo.) 59

Loras 81, Buena Vista 66

Loyola Chicago 67, St. Bonaventure 55

Luther 79, Nebraska Wesleyan 65

Manchester 84, Earlham 73

Maranatha Baptist 82, Moody Bible Archers 65

Marian 90, Illinois Tech 89, OT

Marietta 78, Ohio Northern 58

Mary 67, Winona St. 59

Millikin 79, Augustana (Ill.) 73

Milwaukee 88, Youngstown St. 75

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 86, Minnesota St. 76

Minn.-Morris 87, Martin Luther 63

Missouri S&T 72, Quincy 65

Missouri-St. Louis 89, Ill.-Springfield 62

Morehead St. 72, Lindenwood (Mo.) 63

Mount Union 94, Heidelberg 71

N. Illinois 88, E. Michigan 67

N. Iowa 78, Ill.-Chicago 72

N. Michigan 89, Davenport 74

NW Missouri St. 59, Lincoln (Mo.) 38

North Central 67, Wis.-Superior 63

North Park 79, North Central College 65

Northern St. 75, Concordia (St.P.) 67

Northwestern (Minn.) 93, Northland 65

Notre Dame (Ohio) 79, Alderson-Broaddus 61

Ohio 96, Cent. Michigan 68

Ohio St. 93, Iowa 77

Ohio Wesleyan 87, Kenyon 77

Olivet 73, Kalamazoo 56

Oral Roberts 84, North Dakota 72

Otterbein 70, Capital 59

Purdue-Northwest 90, Wis.-Parkside 82

Ripon 98, Grinnell 82

Robert Morris 72, Green Bay 38

Rockford 74, Milwaukee Engineering 60

S. Dakota St. 76, Denver 61

S. Illinois 61, Missouri St. 57

S. Indiana 82, SIU-Edwardsville 72

SE Missouri 84, Tennessee Tech 77, OT

SW Minnesota 69, Minn. Duluth 63

Saginaw Valley St. 79, Lake Superior St. 73

Saint Louis 84, La Salle 71

Sioux Falls 83, St. Cloud St. 73

South Dakota 84, Omaha 68

Spalding 79, Westminster (Mo.) 54

St. Mary’s (Minn.) 85, Concordia (Moor.) 81

St. Norbert 75, Dominican 64

St. Olaf 72, Hamline 70

TCU 83, Kansas 60

Tiffin 64, Ashland 59

Truman St. 79, Drury 63

UMKC 75, N. Dakota St. 73

Upper Iowa 84, Minot St. 73

Valparaiso 71, Illinois St. 51

W. Illinois 60, St. Thomas (MN) 56

Wabash 86, Oberlin 82, OT

Walsh 62, Ohio Dominican 58

Washburn 65, Neb.-Kearney 62

Wayne St. (Neb.) 91, Minn.-Crookston 62

Webster 65, Principia 63

Wheaton College (IL) 72, Illinois Wesleyan 71

William Jewell 85, Southwest Baptist 69

Wis.-La Crosse 68, Wis.-Eau Claire 66

Wis.-Oshkosh 83, Wis.-Stout 72

Wis.-Platteville 66, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 63

Wis.-River Falls 76, Wis.-Whitewater 59

Wittenberg 85, Hiram 78, OT

Wooster 80, DePauw 73

Xavier 95, Georgetown 82

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 84, Texas-Arlington 68

Angelo St. 98, St Edwards 78

Ark.-Pine Bluff 62, Southern U. 55

Arkansas 69, Mississippi 57

Arkansas Tech 64, Ouachita Baptist 58

Austin 70, Texas Lutheran 68

Baylor 62, Oklahoma 60

Cameron 84, Ark.-Fort Smith 72

E. Texas Baptist 98, McMurry 90

Embry-Riddle (AZ) 87, Tampa 72

FAU 67, UTEP 59

FIU 77, UTSA 72

Hardin-Simmons 90, LeTourneau 86

Henderson St. 66, Ark.-Monticello 65

Houston Christian 90, Texas A&M-CC 78

Incarnate Word 70, Lamar 64

Louisiana-Lafayette 60, Texas St. 51

Lubbock Christian 73, Dallas Baptist 69

Marshall 87, Arkansas St. 78, OT

Mary Hardin-Baylor 95, Concordia-Austin 92

NW Oklahoma 96, Oklahoma Baptist 88

Northeastern St. 80, Pittsburg St. 67

Oklahoma Christian 79, Midwestern St. 72

Oklahoma St. 61, Iowa St. 59

Rogers St. 71, Missouri Southern 68

S. Arkansas 82, Harding 75

S. Nazarene 67, East Central 51

SE Oklahoma 97, SW Oklahoma 89, OT

Sam Houston St. 83, Texas Rio Grande Valley 64

Schreiner 68, Centenary 54

Southwestern (Texas) 77, Dallas 76

St. Mary’s (Texas) 69, Texas-Permian Basin 59

Sul Ross St. 83, Ozarks 78

Texas-Dallas 96, Howard Payne 66

Tulsa 81, Tulane 79, OT

UALR 89, Tennessee St. 77

West Texas A&M 91, Texas-Tyler 79

FAR WEST

Arizona 58, UCLA 52

Azusa Pacific 84, Chaminade 70

Black Hills St. 75, CSU-Pueblo 57

CS Monterey Bay 80, CS Stanislaus 74

CS Northridge 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 66, OT

CS San Bernardino 101, Humboldt St. 76

CS San Marcos 85, CS Dominguez Hills 78, OT

Cal Baptist 77, Tarleton St. 48

Cal Poly-Pomona 57, Sonoma St. 55

Cal St.-East Bay 82, Cal State-LA 76

Cent. Washington 72, Simon Fraser 65

Chadron St. 94, Regis 71

Chapman 77, Caltech 74

Colorado Christian 74, Colo.-Colo. Springs 64

Colorado Mines 79, W. Colorado 65

Dominican (Cal.) 73, Concordia (Cal.) 67

E. New Mexico 73, Texas A&M Kingsville 65

E. Washington 79, N. Arizona 76

Fort Lewis 79, Westminster (Utah) 63

Fresno St. 76, UNLV 63

Gonzaga 99, Pacific 90

Hawaii 67, UC Riverside 63

Lewis & Clark 76, George Fox 72

Linfield 86, Whitworth 79

Long Beach St. 112, UC San Diego 110, OT

Montana St. 67, Montana 64

N. Colorado 73, Idaho 67

Pacific Lutheran 90, Pacific (Ore.) 76

Point Loma 75, Academy of Art 72

Pomona Pitzer 80, Claremont Mudd 76, OT

Portland 91, Pepperdine 76

Portland St. 72, Idaho St. 65

Redlands 72, Occidental 66

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 77, Santa Clara 58

San Diego St. 70, Air Force 60

San Francisco 82, BYU 74

San Francisco St. 78, CSU-Chico 63

Seattle 81, S. Utah 60

Seattle Pacific 72, Montana St.-Billings 59

Southern Cal 77, Arizona St. 69

St. Martin’s 100, Alaska-Anchorage 73

Stanford 71, Oregon 64

Texas A&M International 72, W. New Mexico 64

UC Davis 65, Cal Poly 63

UC Santa Barbara 76, CS Bakersfield 58

Utah 86, Washington 61

Utah St. 75, San Jose St. 74

Utah Tech 89, New Mexico St. 76

Utah Valley St. 76, Grand Canyon 74

W. Oregon 61, Alaska 59

W. Washington 78, NW Nazarene 60

Weber St. 50, Sacramento St. 48

Whitman 92, Willamette 74

Whittier 92, La Verne 75

Wyoming 58, Colorado St. 57

Sports News

Top Stories