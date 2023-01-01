On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Eagle’ Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder

The Associated Press
January 1, 2023 11:46 am
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans.

Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game, and the Eagles (13-2) decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs....

READ MORE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans.

Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game, and the Eagles (13-2) decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs. Hurts was injured two weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Bears.

Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns but also committed three of the Eagles’ four costly turnovers, with a pair of picks and a fumble in last week’s loss at Dallas.

The Eagles would clinch the division and the No. 1 seed with a win over the Saints (6-9) this week or a victory next week against the New York Giants (8-6-1).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders at Customs and Border Protection, Education, FDIC and USCIS along with experts from Crowdstrike, Okta and Zscaler share their thinking on how to layer in security for zero trust while also minimizing friction on users.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson also was inactive with a groin injury.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was active after he missed 10 straight games because of an abdominal injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News