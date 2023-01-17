Evgenii Dadonov scores twice, Canadiens beat Jets 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Tuesday night. Mike Hoffman and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal. Justin Barron, Christian Dvorak and Kirby Dach each had two assists. Barron played against brother Morgan Barron for the first time in the NHL. Kyle Connor scored his 200th NHL goal, connecting on a power play early in... READ MORE

MONTREAL (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Mike Hoffman and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal. Justin Barron, Christian Dvorak and Kirby Dach each had two assists. Barron played against brother Morgan Barron for the first time in the NHL.

Kyle Connor scored his 200th NHL goal, connecting on a power play early in the second period to open the scoring for Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the Jets.

Montreal scored three times in the second.

After missing an opportunity from the slot, Dadonov took Barron’s pass from the slot and whipped in a one-timer to tie it. Montreal took the lead when Hoffman beat Hellebuyck with a wrist shot, and Dadonov made it 3-1 off a rebound.

Anderson completed the scoring in the third.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Toronto on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Hoat Panthers on Thursday night.

