Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators beat Blue Jackets 4-0

The Associated Press
January 3, 2023 9:57 pm
< a min read
      

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored to help Ottawa improve to 18-17-3. The 20-year-old Stutzle has five goals in his last six games.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots for Columbus. The Blue Jackets fell to 11-23-2 with...

READ MORE

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored to help Ottawa improve to 18-17-3. The 20-year-old Stutzle has five goals in his last six games.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots for Columbus. The Blue Jackets fell to 11-23-2 with their eighth straight road loss.

After a scoreless first period, four minor penalties in the second cost the Blue Jackets, with Ottawa scoring twice on the power play.

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

Brassard opened the scoring with a power-play goal after he tipped Jake Sanderson’ shot. Stutzle made it 2-0, grabbing a rolling puck and beating Korpisalo. Batherson followed with Ottawa’s second power-play goal.

Watson scored short-handed into an empty net late in the third.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Senators: Host Seattle on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Disaster Preparedness and Security and...
1|10 2023 Life Sciences and Health Care...
1|10 MSP Learning Series: A Step-by-Step...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories