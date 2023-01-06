Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 51, Harwood Southern 40
Atholton 55, Reservoir 22
Baltimore Poly 108, Academy for College and Career Exploration 3
Bishop McNamara 74, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 21
Catoctin 53, Clear Spring 31
Clarksburg 51, Quince Orchard 30
Concordia Prep 55, Maryvale 36
Crofton 50, Meade 28
Eastern Tech 34, Western STES 32
Francis Scott Key 42, Westminster 41
Frederick 55, Thomas Johnson 17
Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 69, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 51
Gerstell Academy 62, Glenelg CS 15
Glen Burnie 69, Arundel 18
Glenelg 54, Wilde Lake 32
Hammond 48, Oakland Mills 36
Hereford 64, Parkville 9
Howard 67, Mt. Hebron 20
Lackey 54, St. Charles 46
Leonardtown 42, Great Mills 37
McDonogh School 76, Mercy 27
Mt. De Sales Academy 51, Severn 22
Oakdale 56, South Hagerstown 26
Old Mill 43, Broadneck 33
Overlea 49, New Town 15
Owings Mills 40, Patapsco 22
Pallotti 67, Mt. Carmel 42
Parkside 70, Washington 25
Pasadena Chesapeake 48, North County 13
Pikesville 60, Dundalk 11
Poolesville 52, Damascus 37
Richard Montgomery 49, Winston Churchill 26
River Hill 45, Long Reach 19
Roland Park Country 44, Archbishop Spalding 37
South Carroll 45, Winters Mill 26
South River 47, Severna Park 32
Stephen Decatur 62, Crisfield 10
Walkersville 37, Smithsburg 28
Walt Whitman 46, Bethesda 40
Williamsport 52, Middletown 32
Wootton 55, Walter Johnson 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gunston Day vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.
