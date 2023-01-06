Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda 56, Walt Whitman 43
Boonsboro 61, Brunswick 42
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 50, Crossland 46
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda 56, Walt Whitman 43
Boonsboro 61, Brunswick 42
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 50, Crossland 46
Episcopal, Va. 82, Sandy Spring Friends School 70
Fort Hill 68, Mountain Ridge 54
Frederick 61, Thomas Johnson 44
Frederick Christian Academy 57, Temple Baptist, Va. 37
Great Mills 47, Leonardtown 41
Highland-Warrenton, Va. 62, SHABACH! Christian 61
Independent Baptist Academy 59, Milford Christian Academy, Ohio 8
Kenwood 62, Towson 35
La Plata 63, McDonough 58, OT
MD School for the Deaf 63, Frederick Warriors 38
Manchester Valley 64, Century 53
Mt. Carmel 66, Boys Latin 54
Owings Mills 58, Patapsco 44
Pikesville 71, Dundalk 50
Salisbury Christian School 47, Calvary Christian, Del. 46
Shining Stars Sportsy, Va. 62, Rosedale Christian 47
St. Charles 84, Lackey 77
Thomas Stone 57, Patuxent 24
Western STES 59, Eastern Tech 22
Woodberry Forest, Va. 71, National Christian Academy 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.