Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 6, 2023 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 56, Walt Whitman 43

Boonsboro 61, Brunswick 42

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 50, Crossland 46

Episcopal, Va. 82, Sandy Spring Friends School 70

Fort Hill 68, Mountain Ridge 54

Frederick 61, Thomas Johnson 44

Frederick Christian Academy 57, Temple Baptist, Va. 37

Great Mills 47, Leonardtown 41

Highland-Warrenton, Va. 62, SHABACH! Christian 61

Independent Baptist Academy 59, Milford Christian Academy, Ohio 8

Kenwood 62, Towson 35

La Plata 63, McDonough 58, OT

MD School for the Deaf 63, Frederick Warriors 38

Manchester Valley 64, Century 53

Mt. Carmel 66, Boys Latin 54

Owings Mills 58, Patapsco 44

Pikesville 71, Dundalk 50

Salisbury Christian School 47, Calvary Christian, Del. 46

Shining Stars Sportsy, Va. 62, Rosedale Christian 47

St. Charles 84, Lackey 77

Thomas Stone 57, Patuxent 24

Western STES 59, Eastern Tech 22

Woodberry Forest, Va. 71, National Christian Academy 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

