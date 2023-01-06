Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 62, Raby 39
Barrington 61, Hoffman Estates 48
Benton 42, Massac County 39
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 62, Raby 39
Barrington 61, Hoffman Estates 48
Benton 42, Massac County 39
Bolingbrook 67, Andrew 46
Breese Central 48, East Alton-Wood River 38
Carlyle 45, Okawville 39
Centralia 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38
Chatham Glenwood 49, Eisenhower 28
Christopher 66, Elverado 32
Clinton 54, Sullivan 35
De La Salle 43, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 42
Dunbar 67, Chicago (Ogden International) 49
Earlville 43, Amboy 31
Evanston Township 45, Maine South 43
Fremd 59, Palatine 55
Galesburg 56, Rock Island Alleman 23
Glenbrook South 63, Glenbrook North 48
Grant Park 61, Momence 56
Hinckley-Big Rock 77, Somonauk 59
Hinsdale South 51, Addison Trail 33
Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39
Jacksonville 55, Springfield 37
Joliet West 61, Minooka 42
Kaneland 72, Sycamore 52
Kankakee 57, Thornwood 54
Larkin 69, Bartlett 60
Lawrenceville 66, Fairfield 38
Lincoln Way Central 60, Sandburg 48
Lisle (Benet Academy) 67, St. Patrick 36
Lockport 43, Stagg 31
Lyons 39, Downers North 38
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 69, Taylorville 40
Marmion 65, St. Charles East 53
Maroa-Forsyth 53, Tolono Unity 48
Maryville Christian 58, Westfair Christian 20
Metea Valley 50, Naperville North 47
Nokomis 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 36
Northridge Prep 68, Francis Parker 55
OPRF 78, Proviso West 49
Oak Lawn Community 64, Blue Island Eisenhower 40
Oak Lawn Richards 78, Reavis 49
Oswego East 47, Romeoville 39
Ottawa Marquette 58, Roanoke-Benson 40
Pontiac 73, Bloomington Central Catholic 65
Princeton 74, Mendota 29
Proviso East 63, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 55
Proviso East 68, Peoria Manual 61
Putnam County 50, Woodland 30
Seneca 63, Lowpoint-Washburn 18
Simeon 74, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 61
St. Anne 65, Illinois Lutheran 41
Sterling Newman 64, Hall 55
Tremont 70, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64
Waubonsie Valley 49, Naperville Neuqua Valley 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.