Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 54, Southeast Polk 52
Bedford 55, Mount Ayr 44
Carroll 68, Carlisle 66
Cedar Rapids Xavier 64, Iowa City West 62
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 89, Dubuque, Hempstead 38
Center Point-Urbana 45, Monticello 39
Charles City 67, Waukon 41
Clear Lake 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
Davenport, West 77, Muscatine 63
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 59, Centerville 50
Essex 50, Griswold 39
Gilbert 60, Boone 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 49
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 80, Atlantic 63
Lewis Central 61, Clarinda 46
Moravia 73, Murray 58
Pella Christian 53, Pella 41
Pleasant Valley 60, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39
Sheldon 46, Boyden-Hull 41
Sioux Center 77, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41
Solon 36, Benton Community 35
South Hamilton, Jewell 62, PCM, Monroe 48
South Hardin 66, AGWSR, Ackley 43
St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Unity Christian 41
Treynor 51, Underwood 44
Urbandale 50, Ankeny 49
Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Marion 45
WACO, Wayland 68, Pekin 36
West Delaware, Manchester 80, Clear Creek-Amana 59
Winterset 62, ADM, Adel 50
