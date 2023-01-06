Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 6, 2023 10:21 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 54, Southeast Polk 52

Bedford 55, Mount Ayr 44

Carroll 68, Carlisle 66

Cedar Rapids Xavier 64, Iowa City West 62

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 89, Dubuque, Hempstead 38

Center Point-Urbana 45, Monticello 39

Charles City 67, Waukon 41

Clear Lake 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

Davenport, West 77, Muscatine 63

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 59, Centerville 50

Essex 50, Griswold 39

Gilbert 60, Boone 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 49

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 80, Atlantic 63

Lewis Central 61, Clarinda 46

Moravia 73, Murray 58

Pella Christian 53, Pella 41

Pleasant Valley 60, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39

Sheldon 46, Boyden-Hull 41

Sioux Center 77, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41

Solon 36, Benton Community 35

South Hamilton, Jewell 62, PCM, Monroe 48

South Hardin 66, AGWSR, Ackley 43

St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Unity Christian 41

Treynor 51, Underwood 44

Urbandale 50, Ankeny 49

Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Marion 45

WACO, Wayland 68, Pekin 36

West Delaware, Manchester 80, Clear Creek-Amana 59

Winterset 62, ADM, Adel 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories