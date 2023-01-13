Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 13, 2023 9:38 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 82, Pasadena Chesapeake 66

Baltimore Chesapeake 69, Randallstown 60

Baltimore City College 112, National Academy Foundation 25

Brunswick 54, Francis Scott Key 30

C. Milton Wright 49, Patterson Mill 48

Catholic, Va. 58, Riverdale Baptist 53

Chesapeake Math & IT South 48, Phelps School, D.C. 35

Covenant Life 68, Perry Hall Christian 62

Dematha 72, Bishop Ireton, Va. 59

Gaithersburg 76, Seneca Valley 57

Glen Burnie 71, Crofton 46

Good Counsel 72, St. John’s, D.C. 64

Gunston Day 46, Salisbury Christian School 42

Hereford 58, Dundalk 54

Heritage Academy 66, Faith Christian, W.Va. 51

Huntingtown 60, Northern – Cal 50

Independent Baptist Academy 49, Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 33

Lake Clifton 77, Reginald Lewis 46

Liberty 71, Westminster 35

Manchester Valley 63, Winters Mill 40

Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 56, Granite Baptist Church School 47

Meade 67, Northeast – AA 60

Milford Mill 82, Sparrows Point 12

Overlea 64, Western STES 57

Parkville 81, Dulaney 73

Patterson 60, New Era Academy 49

St. Andrew’s 74, Potomac School, Va. 47

St. Charles 74, Chopticon 61

St. Maria Goretti 69, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 47

Stephen Decatur 76, Parkside 52

Thomas Stone 57, Leonardtown 40

Tri-State Christian 69, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 47

Urbana 53, Thomas Johnson 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

