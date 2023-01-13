Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 82, Pasadena Chesapeake 66
Baltimore Chesapeake 69, Randallstown 60
Baltimore City College 112, National Academy Foundation 25
Brunswick 54, Francis Scott Key 30
C. Milton Wright 49, Patterson Mill 48
Catholic, Va. 58, Riverdale Baptist 53
Chesapeake Math & IT South 48, Phelps School, D.C. 35
Covenant Life 68, Perry Hall Christian 62
Dematha 72, Bishop Ireton, Va. 59
Gaithersburg 76, Seneca Valley 57
Glen Burnie 71, Crofton 46
Good Counsel 72, St. John’s, D.C. 64
Gunston Day 46, Salisbury Christian School 42
Hereford 58, Dundalk 54
Heritage Academy 66, Faith Christian, W.Va. 51
Huntingtown 60, Northern – Cal 50
Independent Baptist Academy 49, Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 33
Lake Clifton 77, Reginald Lewis 46
Liberty 71, Westminster 35
Manchester Valley 63, Winters Mill 40
Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 56, Granite Baptist Church School 47
Meade 67, Northeast – AA 60
Milford Mill 82, Sparrows Point 12
Overlea 64, Western STES 57
Parkville 81, Dulaney 73
Patterson 60, New Era Academy 49
St. Andrew’s 74, Potomac School, Va. 47
St. Charles 74, Chopticon 61
St. Maria Goretti 69, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 47
Stephen Decatur 76, Parkside 52
Thomas Stone 57, Leonardtown 40
Tri-State Christian 69, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 47
Urbana 53, Thomas Johnson 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
