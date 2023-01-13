Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Douglass 51, Benjamin Franklin High School 37
Century 40, South Carroll 33
Glen Burnie 48, Crofton 26
Hereford 55, Dundalk 16
Leonardtown 50, Thomas Stone 13
Manchester Valley 40, Winters Mill 11
Mergenthaler 41, Carver Vo-Tech 39
North Hagerstown 71, South Hagerstown 54
Pasadena Chesapeake 44, Arundel 35
Severna Park 44, Old Mill 43
South River 51, Annapolis 36
St. Mary’s Ryken 67, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bohemia Manor vs. Havre de Grace, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
