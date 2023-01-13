Trending:
Sports News

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
January 13, 2023
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Douglass 51, Benjamin Franklin High School 37

Century 40, South Carroll 33

Glen Burnie 48, Crofton 26

Hereford 55, Dundalk 16

Leonardtown 50, Thomas Stone 13

Manchester Valley 40, Winters Mill 11

Mergenthaler 41, Carver Vo-Tech 39

North Hagerstown 71, South Hagerstown 54

Pasadena Chesapeake 44, Arundel 35

Severna Park 44, Old Mill 43

South River 51, Annapolis 36

St. Mary’s Ryken 67, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bohemia Manor vs. Havre de Grace, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

