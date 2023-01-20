Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 20, 2023 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 51, Arundel 34

Atholton 45, Long Reach 25

Bethesda 57, Montgomery Blair 22

        Insight by Coupa: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement...

READ MORE

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 51, Arundel 34

Atholton 45, Long Reach 25

Bethesda 57, Montgomery Blair 22

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

Carver Arts & Tech 35, Milford Mill 34

Clarksburg 66, Quince Orchard 33

Damascus 50, Springbrook 24

Great Mills 38, St. Charles 38

Gunston Day 41, Sussex Academy, Del. 32

Linganore 78, North Hagerstown 40

Manchester Valley 50, Liberty 31

Marriotts Ridge 48, Walkersville 36

        Read more: Sports News

North East 48, Kent County 39

Oakdale 64, Thomas Johnson 30

Overlea 56, Randallstown 31

Oxford, Pa. 49, Elkton 22

Pasadena Chesapeake 69, Northeast – AA 25

Perry Hall 45, Franklin 14

Pikesville 71, Parkville 19

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Seneca Valley 90, Watkins Mill 12

Severna Park 33, Broadneck 30

Sherwood 43, Magruder 26

Walter Johnson 62, Paint Branch 29

Washington 50, Pocomoke 29

Western STES 58, Lansdowne 19

Westminster 42, South Carroll 35

Winston Churchill 60, Richard Montgomery 33

Wootton 66, Northwood 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|27 Cloud Native Security Platform Virtual...
1|27 Personal Influence: Build Your...
1|27 2023 Market Outlook
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories