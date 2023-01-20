Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 51, Arundel 34
Atholton 45, Long Reach 25
Bethesda 57, Montgomery Blair 22
Carver Arts & Tech 35, Milford Mill 34
Clarksburg 66, Quince Orchard 33
Damascus 50, Springbrook 24
Great Mills 38, St. Charles 38
Gunston Day 41, Sussex Academy, Del. 32
Linganore 78, North Hagerstown 40
Manchester Valley 50, Liberty 31
Marriotts Ridge 48, Walkersville 36
North East 48, Kent County 39
Oakdale 64, Thomas Johnson 30
Overlea 56, Randallstown 31
Oxford, Pa. 49, Elkton 22
Pasadena Chesapeake 69, Northeast – AA 25
Perry Hall 45, Franklin 14
Pikesville 71, Parkville 19
Seneca Valley 90, Watkins Mill 12
Severna Park 33, Broadneck 30
Sherwood 43, Magruder 26
Walter Johnson 62, Paint Branch 29
Washington 50, Pocomoke 29
Western STES 58, Lansdowne 19
Westminster 42, South Carroll 35
Winston Churchill 60, Richard Montgomery 33
Wootton 66, Northwood 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
