Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 20, 2023 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 86, Annapolis 53

Baltimore Chesapeake 81, Towson 67

Bel Air 73, Bohemia Manor 56

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use...

READ MORE

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 86, Annapolis 53

Baltimore Chesapeake 81, Towson 67

Bel Air 73, Bohemia Manor 56

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

C. Milton Wright 56, Joppatowne 44

Calvert Hall College 47, Glenelg CS 36

Catonsville 61, Kenwood 56

Century 47, Hammond 34

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 48, College Park Academy 44

Chopticon 60, Leonardtown 39

Damascus 73, Springbrook 62

Fort Hill 76, Clear Spring 47

        Read more: Sports News

Gaithersburg 67, Northwest – Mtg 55

Georgetown Prep 54, Episcopal, Va. 34

Glen Burnie 77, Old Mill 67

Gonzaga College, D.C. 104, Heights 48

Hereford 64, Sparrows Point 26

Independent Baptist Academy 56, Frederick Baptist 39

John F. Kennedy 81, Wheaton 59

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

La Plata 67, North Point 52

Liberty 85, Manchester Valley 44

Loch Raven 57, Dulaney 46

MD School for the Deaf 69, Perry Hall 51

Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 48, Odenton Christian School 38

McDonough 63, Calvert 34

Milford Mill 80, Carver Arts & Tech 31

New Town 98, Eastern Tech 42

North East 84, North Harford 58

North Hagerstown 75, Linganore 74

Parkville 70, Pikesville 59

Perry Hall 47, Franklin 44

Perryville 52, Fallston 49

Seneca Valley 72, Watkins Mill 44

Sherwood 60, Magruder 48

Smithsburg 44, Brunswick 23

South Carroll 50, Westminster 48

Thomas Stone 81, Northern – Cal 50

Urbana 67, South Hagerstown 61

Walkersville 51, River Hill 44

Walter Johnson 70, Paint Branch 53

Western STES 67, Lansdowne 58

Williamsport 59, Boonsboro 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|27 Cloud Native Security Platform Virtual...
1|27 Personal Influence: Build Your...
1|27 2023 Market Outlook
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories