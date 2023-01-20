Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 86, Annapolis 53
Baltimore Chesapeake 81, Towson 67
Bel Air 73, Bohemia Manor 56
C. Milton Wright 56, Joppatowne 44
Calvert Hall College 47, Glenelg CS 36
Catonsville 61, Kenwood 56
Century 47, Hammond 34
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 48, College Park Academy 44
Chopticon 60, Leonardtown 39
Damascus 73, Springbrook 62
Fort Hill 76, Clear Spring 47
Gaithersburg 67, Northwest – Mtg 55
Georgetown Prep 54, Episcopal, Va. 34
Glen Burnie 77, Old Mill 67
Gonzaga College, D.C. 104, Heights 48
Hereford 64, Sparrows Point 26
Independent Baptist Academy 56, Frederick Baptist 39
John F. Kennedy 81, Wheaton 59
La Plata 67, North Point 52
Liberty 85, Manchester Valley 44
Loch Raven 57, Dulaney 46
MD School for the Deaf 69, Perry Hall 51
Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 48, Odenton Christian School 38
McDonough 63, Calvert 34
Milford Mill 80, Carver Arts & Tech 31
New Town 98, Eastern Tech 42
North East 84, North Harford 58
North Hagerstown 75, Linganore 74
Parkville 70, Pikesville 59
Perry Hall 47, Franklin 44
Perryville 52, Fallston 49
Seneca Valley 72, Watkins Mill 44
Sherwood 60, Magruder 48
Smithsburg 44, Brunswick 23
South Carroll 50, Westminster 48
Thomas Stone 81, Northern – Cal 50
Urbana 67, South Hagerstown 61
Walkersville 51, River Hill 44
Walter Johnson 70, Paint Branch 53
Western STES 67, Lansdowne 58
Williamsport 59, Boonsboro 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
