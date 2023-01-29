Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into the All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight... READ MORE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into the All-Star break with two wins in a row.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of stops about four minutes later with Buffalo buzzing in the Wild’s end.

Thompson scored in the shootout for Buffalo, but Jack Quinn was stopped by Fleury, and Gaudreau secured the win for Minnesota.

Quinn and Zemgus Girgensons scored in regulation for Buffalo, which earned seven of eight points on a road trip through much of the Central Division that included victories in Dallas, St. Louis and Winnipeg. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves for the Sabres, a league-best 12-2-2 on the road since Nov. 22.

With the shootout loss, Buffalo has points in seven straight road contests for the first time since Feb. 8 to March 6, 2011.

Buffalo went up by one twice in the first two periods, only to see Minnesota quickly respond each time.

Early in the first, Quinn took advantage of a turnover by Minnesota and beat Fleury with a wrister from the slot, but Eriksson Ek converted a feed from Kirill Kaprizov 73 seconds later on the power play.

Left open at the back post, Girgensons converted a pass from Kyle Okposo midway through the second period. But less than three minutes later, Freddy Gaudreau found Spurgeon coming low in the left circle and delivered a perfect feed for an easy redirect.

Rasmus Dahlin thought he gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead, but his rebound crossed the goal line less than a second after the middle period expired.

SABRES SANS TWO

Buffalo D Mattias Samuelsson took part in the morning skate, but missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. C Dylan Cozens, fifth on the team with 17 goals and 43 points, missed his first game with an undisclosed injury. Both were game-time decisions. C Rasmus Asplund and D Kale Clague took their spots.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At home on Feb. 1 vs. Carolina.

Wild: At Arizona on Feb. 6.

