Sports News

Georgia football transfer Thomas jailed on felony charge

The Associated Press
January 23, 2023 12:30 pm
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State was jailed in Athens on Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records.

Jail records showed Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police. Other details were not immediately available, and it was not immediately known if Thomas had an attorney who could speak for him.

Thomas, who is from Eufaula, Alabama, was Mississippi State’s leading receiver last season, with 626 receiving yards on 44 catches and seven touchdowns. In December he announced his transfer to Georgia, which won its second straight national championship on Jan. 9.

___

___

Top Stories