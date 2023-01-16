Grizzlies beat Suns 136-106, extend winning streak to 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and the Memphis Grizzlies extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with a 136-106 victory night over the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns on Monday night. The Grizzlies can tie their franchise-record winning streak of 11 games, set last season, when they host Cleveland on Wednesday night The Suns played without starters Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Paul missed his fifth straight game... READ MORE

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and the Memphis Grizzlies extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with a 136-106 victory night over the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The Grizzlies can tie their franchise-record winning streak of 11 games, set last season, when they host Cleveland on Wednesday night

The Suns played without starters Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Paul missed his fifth straight game with a right hip injury. Booker has not played since Christmas Day because of a groin injury.

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and Deandre Ayton added 18 for the Suns. Phoenix (21-24) lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 18 points and six blocks for the Grizzlies, who did not play Morant or Dillon Brooks in the fourth quarter when Memphis stretched its lead to as many as 36 points.

Memphis also scored 130 or more points for the third straight game, matching the franchise-record run of last February.

The Grizzlies started slow, trailing by as many as 11 in the opening quarter before using a dominating third quarter to pull away. Memphis outscored the Suns 39-23 in the third quarter and built a 22-point advantage (103-81) following a three-point play by Morant.

The Suns started strong, hitting 11 of their first 15 shots, including their first six, to lead by as many as 11 in the opening quarter.

The Grizzlies regained the lead late in the second quarter after Morant drained three consecutive 3-pointers for a 60-58 Memphis lead. The Grizzlies were up 68-65 at the half, led by 52% shooting and 17 points from Morant. The Suns shot 55.8% in the opening half and got 26 points from their bench.

TIP-INS

Suns: Landry Shamet returned after missing the last three games with a hip injury. Shamet finished with nine points. … Josh Okogie left the game with 4:03 to go in the second quarter after being fouled by Steven Adams and falling to the ground. Okogie walked to the locker room under his own power. … Damien Lee had a career-high nine assists.

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies honored NBA greats Gary Payton and Luol Deng, women’s basketball pioneer Nancy Lieberman and former NFL running back Eddie George before the game with the 18th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award. … Memphis improved its home record to 19-3 at FedExForum, an .863 home winning percentage that leads the NBA. … Morant is averaging 29 points during the team’s 10-game win streak

UP NEXT

Suns: Return home after four-game trip to play Brooklyn on Thursday.

Grizzlies: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

