Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Vegas 3-2 in OT

TOM CANAVAN
January 24, 2023 10:34 pm
2 min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored late to tie the game and netted a power-play goal with 1:06 left in overtime to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Ondrej Palat also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves as the Devils improved to 7-0-1 in their last eight games. Vanecek has won a career best eight games in a row, becoming New Jersey’s first goalie to do that since Martin Brodeur in 2007-08.

Ben Hutton and William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights, who are 2-5-1 in their last eight games. Rookie All-Star Logan Thompson had 35 saves for Vegas.

Hutton was in the penalty box for tripping when Hamilton netted his 13th goal of the season with a shot from between the circles. He also scored in overtime on Sunday to allow New Jersey to beat Pittsburgh.

Hamilton tied the game with 1:10 to play with a shot from the right point that seemed to be deflected by a defenseman.

Hutton and Karlsson had given the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead with goal less than three minutes apart in the second period.

Palat gave the Devils the lead 3:58 after the opening faceoff. He took a drop pass from Nico Hischier and got lucky when his shot in close was deflected by defenseman Kaedan Korczak and fluttered over Thompson’s waving glove.

NOTES: The teams will play again in Las Vegas on March 3. … Golden Knights F Mark Stone missed his fifth straight game with an upper body injury. … Golden Knight F Brett Howden played in his first game since Nov. 23. He was activated off long-term injured reserve. … Vegas is now 15-4-3 on the road

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: at Rangers on Friday night.

Devils: at Nashville on Thursday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

