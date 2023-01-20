Hyman scores twice as streaking Oilers beat Lightning 5-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive victory. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (26-18-3), who have won their last two at home after losing six of the previous seven at Rogers Place. Ryan McLeod also scored, and Jack Campbell made 28 saves in his fifth consecutive start. ... ... READ MORE

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (26-18-3), who have won their last two at home after losing six of the previous seven at Rogers Place. Ryan McLeod also scored, and Jack Campbell made 28 saves in his fifth consecutive start.

Brandon Hagel, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (29-14-1), who had won five in a row. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots.

Edmonton opened the scoring 6:13 into the opening frame when a Vincent Desharnais point shot was redirected by McLeod for his seventh goal this season. It was the third assist in five games for Desharnais, a 26-year-old rookie defenseman.

McDavid found Draisaitl all alone in front and he blasted home his 27th of the season at 3:17 of the first. The assist extended McDavid’s point streak to nine games.

Hagel got the Lightning on the board 1:30 into the second. He scored on a rebound from an Alex Killorn breakaway shot that went off the post.

Hyman quickly responded, sending a shot off the backboards that came right back to him in front. He finished the play for his 22nd goal and a 3-1 advantage at 3:08.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Calgary on Saturday.

Oilers: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.