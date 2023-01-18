Lauri Markkanen returns to help Jazz rout Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday night. Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season. Markkanen made his mark close to the basket and around the perimeter, including a ferocious dunk over Ivica Zubac followed... READ MORE

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday night.

Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season.

Markkanen made his mark close to the basket and around the perimeter, including a ferocious dunk over Ivica Zubac followed by a 3-pointer to give Utah a 78-62 lead in the third quarter.

The Jazz led wire-to-wire and by as many as 25 points over the weary Clippers, on the second game of a back-to-back set, without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Jazz (24-24) have won four of their last five games.

Mike Conley had 17 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Clarkson scored 16 points and Walker Kessler had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Norman Powell led Los Angeles with 30 points, and Zubac added 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Clippers (23-24) have dropped nine of their last 11 games.

Leonard (right knee) and George (right hamstring) played Tuesday night in the Clippers’ 120-110 loss to Philadelphia, but both sat out the Utah game to recover.

John Wall is out with an abdominal strain and Los Angeles hoped to have Luke Kennard back (right calf) but will need to wait longer.

The Jazz made 19 of 32 3s and shot 52%t overall and outscored the Clippers 50-34 in the paint

TIP-INS

Clippers: Coach Tyronn Lue got a technical in the third quarter. … Powell went 5 for 6 from 3-point range in the first half. … L.A. had 15 offensive rebounds, leading to 26 second-chance points, but made only 22 of 58 2-pointers.

Jazz: Regular starter Kelly Olynyk (ankle) missed his fifth game. … The Jazz shot 65% from 3 through three quarters.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At San Antonio on Friday night.

Jazz: Host Brooklyn on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.