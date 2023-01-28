On Air: Encounter
Lightning beat Kings 5-2 for 12th straight home win

JOHN KREISER
January 28, 2023 9:54 pm
2 min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win.

Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.

The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for the seventh straight time at Amalie Arena. The Lightning haven’t lost at home since Dec. 6 against Detroit.

Los Angeles had won three in a row. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Phillip Danault scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.

Tampa Bay went ahead to stay with two goals in a 79-second span in the first period.

Point scored at 5:02 on a quick shot from Quick’s doorstep. Nikita Kucherov set up Point’s 29th goal when he picked up a bad pass behind the net and made a quick centering feed.

Bellemare made it 2-0 at 6:21 with a wrist shot from the high slot after a giveaway by Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

The Kings got one back at 10:12 when Anderson-Dolan’s shot from the top of the left circle hit Vasilevskiy’s glove and snuck between his pads. But Perry made it 3-1 at 15:57, beating Quick from the lower left circle.

Colton scored on a rebound of Perbix’s shot at 15:20 of the second. But Danault got credit for his 14th at 19:08 when his pass from the right corner was deflected into the net by Lightning defenseman Ian Cole.

The Lightning went more than 16 minutes without a shot in the third period before Hedman’s one-timer from the left point beat Quick.

UP NEXT

Kings: Complete a six-game road trip at Carolina on Tuesday.

Lightning: Off until they visit Florida on Feb. 6.

