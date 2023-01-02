Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Maryland-Eastern Shore beats Saint Mary’s (MD) 87-56

The Associated Press
January 2, 2023 10:46 pm
< a min read
      

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 17 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 87-56 win against Saint Mary’s (MD) on Monday night.

Pollard also contributed eight rebounds, six steals, and three blocks for the Hawks (7-7). Kevon Voyles added 13 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had three steals. Zion Styles went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six...

READ MORE

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 17 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 87-56 win against Saint Mary’s (MD) on Monday night.

Pollard also contributed eight rebounds, six steals, and three blocks for the Hawks (7-7). Kevon Voyles added 13 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had three steals. Zion Styles went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Daryn Alexander led the way for the Seahawks (0-3) with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Hollique Johnson added seven points for Saint Mary’s (MD). In addition, Micah Henry had six points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Norfolk State in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|9 DevOps Culture and Practice Enablement
1|9 FloCon 2023
1|9 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories